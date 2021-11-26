The Revolution fired Friedel after getting off to a 2-8-2 start in the 2019 season, then rallied under Arena to qualify for the MLS playoffs. Arena completed the transformation by guiding the Revolution to this year’s Supporters’ Shield and top seeding in the postseason. He has since tempered his comments about the state of the 2019 team.

“Bruce came out with some comments that it was a something-show that he had to take over,” Friedel said in a recent interview. “He was right, to a certain degree. You knew my frustrations, as well. I wasn’t given the budget to change it.”

Bruce Arena recently said he had “inherited a [expletive] show” when he took over the Revolution two years ago. Surprisingly, the coach he replaced, Brad Friedel, agrees.

Friedel noted that he left the Revolution on good terms with the Kraft family.

“Jonathan and Robert are really good people to work for,” Friedel said. “People probably think I’m disgruntled and upset and all that — I’m not. I’m really happy they’re successful, because they are good people.

“I wasn’t given the tools to have success, that’s for sure. And I hope on a personal level that people don’t think that I created the mess that Bruce referred to, because I was trying to fix the mess that was already there and trying to take the club forward.”

Friedel began rebooting the Revolution by acquiring Carles Gil on a $2 million transfer from Deportivo La Coruna in Spain. It was the first time the Revolution agreed to a significant transfer fee, and the deal has paid off with Gil becoming an MVP candidate. But Friedel said the transaction nearly failed, partly because of management’s reluctance to offer a long-term guaranteed contract.

“Just getting that transfer fee paid was tough,” said Friedel, now working as an agent with Spain-based Promoesport and as a spokesman for online gaming site Betway Sports. “That’s one of the reasons why [Promoesport] asked me to open up the US office, because if not for Jose Rodriguez [of Promoesport] and myself, Carles Gil would not be at the New England Revolution. Carles and Jose left a lot of money on the table to bring him over.

“Carles had to have a lot of faith in coming over. He wanted a four-year guaranteed contract and he ended up coming on a two-year with two [one-year] options, and look how good he is. Anyone in the league is on a four-year guaranteed. He should be on a four-year guaranteed, or at least a three-. It was frustrating, it really was.”

Carles Gil has become an MVP candidate for the Revolution. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Friedel did not blame others for slowing the negotiating process. But he clearly left on unfavorable terms with former general manager Michael Burns, his US national team roommate, who had been his strongest backer in the hiring process.

Asked if he had remained in contact with Burns, Friedel replied: “I’ve not spoken to him more than once since I got fired.”

The bottom falls out

Days after Friedel was dismissed, the Revolution fired Burns, handing control of the team to Arena as sporting director/head coach. Arena added forwards Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa as Designated Players on at least three-year contracts via $10.7 million in transfer fees.

“We got it started and we got the training ground started,” Friedel said. “What really needed to happen was a turnover of the squad.

“One of the things that’s great that Bruce has is Bruce does the negotiating. With discretionary TAM [targeted allocation money] and DP money, he has to speak with Jonathan, of course. He gets to do the salary cap and he’s in with the players and has the players training in front of him all the time.

“What happened in my regime is sometimes we were going 12-13-14 deep on our target list to get the player signed, whereas now there’s just more money. Let’s be honest: There’s more money there to spend, there’s more money there to run the club.”

Friedel acknowledged that his firing was not unexpected.

“We had just gotten trounced twice,” Friedel recalled. “The players had stopped playing for me — not everyone. And I knew going into the [2019] offseason, actually I knew halfway through the first season, players and some staff behind the scenes — not the ones that I brought in — needed to go for us to go forward. And I made it known who they were, and right when I wasn’t backed to get those players out and get the staff out, I knew the writing was on the wall.

“So I was really miserable. I wasn’t happy the whole offseason, and going into the start of the second season for the first time in my entire life I gained weight. I just wasn’t happy. And I knew everything I wanted to bring into the club was just getting knocked back.

“When it went out publicly that we were signing two DPs but then we were still offering only one-year contracts and loan deals with purchase options, it was really hard.”

Friedel believes he wasn't given the tools to succeed in New England. Stew Milne/FR56276 AP via AP

Friedel also contended that his request for support personnel was denied.

“Where I was allowed to have one hire for strength and conditioning, Bruce has four — that’s what was needed, whether it was for myself or for Bruce,” he said. “Of course, I would’ve liked it for myself. He’s been given the tools to be successful. I was not given the tools to build the club, but we were trying.

“And maybe because I was a first-time coach, they didn’t trust it, they didn’t trust me with the budget numbers. That’s fine, but one thing’s for sure: We knew what needed to happen, and if we were given the tools to do it, great — but we weren’t.

“But I’m really happy for them, and next on the cards I really do hope they get a stadium. I think the team could take off to another platform.”

The Revolution declined comment on Friedel’s assertions.

Looking ahead

Friedel, who played for Arena in the 2002 World Cup, remains in touch with the Revolution via his role as an agent for both Gil and defender Brandon Bye. Friedel selected Bye, plus starters Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones, in the draft, and also elevated Matt Turner to starting goalkeeper in 2018.

“If Carles doesn’t win [MVP], there’s something going on there, because he’s been head and shoulders above anybody,” Friedel said. “He’s such a great kid and such a great player; he really is. And he’s a wonderful captain for all the players in the changing room and his performances speak for themselves.”

Friedel believes the Revolution deserve a championship but could face adversity in the playoffs.

“Can they win it? Of course they can win it, because they’ve proven they can beat everyone,” he said. “But the issue that comes with the playoffs, you can have two red cards in the first 15 minutes of a game and lose.

“You go into the playoffs, sometimes it’s a flip of a coin, knock on wood, your best player can get injured. There’s so many permutations that can happen in the playoffs.

“Are they good enough to win it? More than good enough to win it. They just have to have all the cards fall into place. You saw, last game of the season, Inter Miami [a 1-0 defeat], they have no business losing to Inter Miami, but things can happen.”

Friedel in 2001 as goalkeeper for the US national team. JIM DAVIS

Friedel also forecasts success for the US national team, touting Weston McKennie as having “everything that you need to be not just a good player but to be one of the greats, if he wants to be.”

“I fully expect them to qualify for the World Cup and I actually think playing in a World Cup will be easier for some of these players than going through CONCACAF qualifying,” Friedel said. “The bigger stadiums, better fields.

“These players are used to, a lot of them, playing at very big clubs now. So I think the team is well-suited for that. And the great thing is Gregg [Berhalter] has competition for places with players that are playing regularly at good clubs and that’s what you want as head coach of the national team.”