Marcus Smart gave the Celtics an 88-81 lead with a layup with 3:21 left. The Spurs then countered with 6 points over the next minute, putting all the pressure on the Celtics offense and, they cracked.

Dejounte Murray sparked a game-ending 15-0 run as the Spurs, languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference, rallied to stun the Celtics, 96-88, at AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — Once again, it appeared the Celtics pulled up and relented at the worst possible time. They had a 7-point lead with three minutes left Friday night and proceeded to go scoreless the rest of the way, leading to another painful loss.

The Celtics missed their final six shots, turned the ball over twice and then allowed Murray to constantly dive into the paint for short jumpers. He finished with 29 points, 13 in the fourth quarter as the Celtics couldn’t keep him from driving for midrange jumpers.

Jayson Tatum scored 24 for the Celtics but he was 9 for 23 and scored 3 points in the first half. Boston began the game missing 5 for its first 26 shots and trailed by 24 before rallying to lead by 7. Then they stopped scoring.

The Spurs gave the Celtics every chance to get back into the game in the third quarter but a series of mistakes, missed layups and bad turnovers stymied their run. Tatum, who recorded just one field goal in a frustrating first half, added his second with a dunk at the 3:03 mark to slice the deficit to 63-56. But the sides then traded baskets the rest of the period, with Tatum adding two more buckets, including a 3-pointer.

San Antonio added a late third-period 3-pointer by Walker IV, who was left wide open on a defensive miscommunication by the Celtics. Williams screamed to no one in particular after the jumper swished through the basket.

Still, the Celtics trailed only 70-63 entering the fourth quarter after playing mostly dreadful through the first three periods as the Spurs were limited to 7-for-22 shooting and 18 points.

The Celtics have been susceptible to painfully slow starts but the plan after getting trounced by the Nets was to punch first. Instead, Boston slept walked into another nightmarish start, barely finding the rim on shots and allowing the 4-13 Spurs to race to an early 10-point lead.

A 1-for-16 shooting start ensured the Celtics would be chasing again for the rest of the night. They were 5 of 26 from the field in the opening quarter, including a combined 2 of 14 from Tatum, Brown and Al Horford.

San Antonio used midrange shooting and timely threes to jump to a 30-14 first-period lead. The Spurs then began the second on a 10-2 run for a 40-16 advantage just 16 minutes in. San Antonio got anything it wanted offensively, making the extra pass or using dribble penetration to create easy baskets.

It seemingly required that embarrassing start for the Celtics to begin playing defense, and then Brown got untracked offensively. The result was a 19-2 run to draw to within 42-35. Brown scored 8 of those 19 points but he didn’t get any help from Tatum, who missed open shots, was blitzed by the Spurs defense or missed contested shots.

In one sequence he appeared to be struck in the face by Jakob Poeltl and stayed on the floor for several seconds. He screamed at officials.

San Antonio then responded with a crippling 10-2 run to end the first half, including a resounding dunk by Olympian Keldon Johnson on Williams. Johnson then rode on Williams’s back to add to the humiliation, delighting the AT&T Center crowd.

The Celtics were down 15 at halftime after one of their worst stretches of the season. Tatum and Smart were a combined 3-for-19 shooting for 7 points.

