Jake Gilbert, Xaverian — A star lacrosse player headed for Fairfield next year, Gilbert stepped in at quarterback for the Hawks in his senior year and saved his best for last with 135 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, including a 36-yard score in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in a 36-35 win over St. John’s Prep. Gilbert also passed for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Caetano Drinkwater and Josh Karp, Brookline — In a 38-12 win over Newton North, Karp completed 11 of 14 passes for 206 yards and a 25-yard scoring strike to Drinkwater, who also added a 30-yard pick-6. Karp also rushed for a touchdown.

Shane Kindred, Franklin — The senior wide receiver caught five balls for 159 yards and touchdowns of 85, 17, and 37 yards to pace the Panthers in a 27-20 win over King Philip, clinching the program’s first Hockomock Kelley-Rex League title since 2009.

Aaron Morris and Blake Ramos, Lowell — In a 41-36 victory over Haverhill, Morris rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns, adding a 47-yard punt return that set up the winning score with three minutes remaining. Ramos rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, kicked two field goals with three extra points, and added 12 tackles from his linebacker position.

Division 2

Nicholas Araujo, Milford — The sophomore kicker drilled field goals of 41 and 45 yards for the Scarlet Hawks in their first Thanksgiving meeting with Taunton, a 34-28 win in which Araujo also drilled all four of his PAT attempts.

Matt Craig, North Quincy — When the passing game stalled for the Raiders, North Quincy went back to its bread and butter by riding their senior running back to a 15-12 win over Quincy. Craig churned out 99 yards on 17 carries and helped provide a second-half spark.

Sam Gear, Wellesley — The senior returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and later hauled in a 55-yard touchdown reception for the Raiders in a 34-28 overtime victory over Needham, helping to give Wellesley a 65-60-9 lead in the oldest public school Thanksgiving Day rivalry in the nation.

Colby Goodchild, Reading — What amounted to the game-winning 26-yard touchdown run came courtesy of the senior running back, who rushed for 162 yards and had another 12-yard score in a 36-34 thriller over Middlesex foe Stoneham.

Eugene Jordan, Barnstable — The senior running back broke the Red Hawks’ single-season rushing record after running for 316 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Falmouth. Jordan finished with 1,860 rushing yards on the season.

Jack O’Connell, North Andover — At Fenway Park, the senior quarterback completed 12 of 20 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns (4, 58 yards), and rushed for 75 yards on 17 carries, also throwing for a 2-point conversion as the Scarlet Knights (5-6) erased a 14-point deficit to drop the Golden Warriors in a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup, 27-26.

Division 3

Ben Scalzi and Dylan Rice, Hanover — The senior Rice capped his days in a Hawks uniform with a career-high 200 receiving yards on 8 catches, hauling in touchdowns of 30 and 64 yards. Scalzi, making his first start in place of injured Michael Landolfi, dazzled as the sophomore completed 17 of 19 passes for an even 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Norwell.

Eli Feingold, Marblehead — The Magicians (11-0) will play for the Division 3 Super Bowl next week, and they’ll do so with their undefeated record intact thanks to Feingold. The senior hit the winning 36-yard field goal, his first game-winning kick, as time expired for a 31-28 win over rival Swampscott. He also made all four extra-point attempts.

PJ Murphy, Plymouth South — In an instant classic between crosstown rivals, Murphy scored four touchdowns on the ground as the Panthers topped North, led by Murphy’s cousin Dallas Murphy, 34-32 in triple overtime. The Panthers back finished with 169 yards and scored twice in overtime.

Dallas Murphy, Plymouth North — Despite dropping a thriller to his cousin PJ Murphy and crosstown rival South, the Eagles quarterback had a performance to remember with three rushing scores. He also connected with Andrew Ferrante on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Emmett Pearl, Stoughton —The senior caught touchdown passes of 40 and 22 yards and, on the game’s final play, returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the Black Knights’ 47-14 win over Canton.

Division 4

Matt Ciesielski, Duxbury — The senior wide receiver racked up 10 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Dragons outlasted Marshfield, 38-28, to capture the Patriot League Keenan Division crown.

Danny Fleming, Tewksbury — Fleming, a senior quarterback, rushed for touchdowns of 1, 20, 26, 53, and 63 yards and caught a 45-yard score from Michael Sullivan on a fake punt with two minutes remaining in a 56-35 victory over Wilmington.

Adam Goodfellow, Wayland — In a 34-7 triumph against Weston, Goodfellow rushed for three touchdowns, passed for a 2-point conversion, and ran for a 2-point conversion.

Ryland Rose, Greater New Bedford — The Bears blitzed Diman, 42-21, as Rose posted 170 rushing yards and three scores, including one from 52 yards and another from 57.

Division 5

Johnny Bennett, Dover-Sherborn — The senior found the end zone every which way, scoring on catches of 30 and 23 yards, taking an interception back 35 yards for a score and ripping off a 60-yard rushing touchdown during a 39-8 defeat of Medfield.

Chase Dwight, Pentucket — At his best with the game on the line, the senior quarterback threw a 6-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left, then followed up with the game-winning 2-point conversion in a narrow 15-14 win over Triton. Dwight also tossed a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Manny Vasquez, Greater Lawrence — In a game in which his team ran for just 11 yards, the senior threw for 224 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-19 passing as the two-win Reggies upset Whittier, 28-22.

Steven Woods and Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick — They’ve been the most dangerous quarterback-receiver combo in the division all year and they showed why on Thanksgiving, as Woods hit Romans on three of his four touchdown passes during a 35-23 win over Malden Catholic.

Division 6

David Brown, St. Mary’s — The junior running back scored four touchdowns in three different ways as he rushed for two scores, caught another, and had a 58-yard punt return touchdown in the Spartans’ 42-12 win over Austin Prep.

Keesean Kerr and Terrell Gethers, Boston English — The pair of senior captains ran all over Boston Latin in the Blue & Blue’s 66-42 win. Kerr finished with 154 yards and three touchdowns while Gethers had 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Eddie Reilly, Abington — Three of his nine completions were touchdowns as the senior signal caller racked up 234 yards through the air in the Green Wave’s 31-19 win over Whitman-Hanson.

Division 7

Henry Dionisio, Cohasset — The senior ran for three touchdowns, propelling the Super Bowl-bound Skippers to a 42-0 win over Hull that sealed the South Shore League Tobin Division title.

Chris Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham — In the final game of his high school career, the senior rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Ipswich.

DJ Amaya and Will DeLuca, West Bridgewater — The two dynamic athletes combined for almost 300 yards and each scored twice during the 56-26 win over Southeastern.

Division 8

Piero Canales and Jaythean Im, KIPP Academy — Canales, a senior quarterback, connected on 12 of his 14 pass attempts for 220 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of scores to Im, a senior who tallied five receptions for 133 yards. Im added a 60-yard punt return, and Canales rushed for a 3-yard score in the 38-12 victory over Lynn Tech.

Sahmir Morales, Brighton — The junior ran for a 23-yard touchdown and tossed a 41-yard scoring pass to Yariel Ortiz in the first half of the 30-12 victory over TechBoston.

Tyler Richards, South Shore Voc. Tech — The senior racked up 94 passing yards and a passing touchdown, and ran for 36 yards and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 36-34 double overtime win against host Holbrook/Avon.

Henry Tatara, St. John Paul II — The senior running back rumbled for 190 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Lions’ 56-26 victory over Monomoy on Thanksgiving Eve.

Globe correspondents Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Ethan McDowell, Michael McMahon, and Steven Sousa contributed.