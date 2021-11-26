You know it well if you’ve been following the Patriots for the past 20 years:

But he has another saying that Tom Brady has been repeating since at least 2010. Julian Edelman once said in 2014, “Ever since I’ve been here, the coach has put it in my ears.” Jason McCourty said in 2018 that it’s “probably not a quote that I’ve had a coach or anybody emphasize as much as Bill says here.”

Bill Belichick’s most famous mantra is plastered on walls throughout Gillette Stadium and adorns clothing sold in the team pro shop: Do your job.

Football season starts after Thanksgiving.

“It’s something that I’ve heard for a long time,” said linebacker Dont’a Hightower. “Obviously, it’s something that we believe here. It’s not that we don’t want to win those games early on in the year. But momentum builds, and just usually you want to play your best ball toward the end of the year.”

The mantra is even more appropriate for the Patriots this season. They enter Sunday’s game against the Titans as the NFL’s hottest team, winners of five straight to improve to 7-4. But it will all be for naught if the Patriots don’t take care of business in their next four games, each against AFC playoff contenders.

It starts this Sunday against the 8-3 Titans, who hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC. It continues the following week with a “Monday Night Football” showdown at Buffalo, which also sits at 7-4 following a win Thursday over the Saints.

The Patriots will finally have their bye in Week 14 after the Bills game, then come back for two more crucial games — a Saturday night tilt against the 6-5 Colts, who are the NFL’s second-hottest team, and a rematch with the Bills in Week 16 at Gillette Stadium.

These four games will determine the Patriots’ season. If they can survive this gauntlet, their reward is a home game against the Jaguars and a road game at the Dolphins to end the regular season.

“I think all year we talk about getting better, being better as the season goes on — and you’re there now,” safety Devin McCourty said. “Once you get to this point, it’s too late to fix some things [if] you don’t handle them right now.

“I think the key for us is just like we’ve been saying: We’ve been playing good football for a reason. Don’t let that change because of anything going on outside the building.”

With the AFC standings tighter than skinny jeans after Thanksgiving, every scenario is still in play for the Patriots.

If they keep winning, they will have a good shot at the AFC’s No. 1 seed, which comes with home-field advantage and the only first-round bye. Even if they don’t get the No. 1 seed, the Patriots can still win the AFC East and grab one of the top four seeds.

They could also slip to a wild-card spot and probably have to play every postseason game on the road. Or they could fall out of the playoff race completely and watch the postseason on TV. The AFC has 11 teams at 6-5 or better, and a late-season collapse can easily cost the Patriots one of the seven playoff spots.

If the Patriots want to earn the No. 1 seed, then Sunday’s game against the Titans is a must-win. The website FiveThirtyEight has the Patriots with a 13 percent chance to get the top seed (accounting for the 7-3 Ravens, who are in the No. 2 spot). A win over the Titans increases the Patriots’ chances to 20 percent, since they would have the head-to-head tiebreaker. A loss to the Titans would drop the Patriots to 1 percent, since it would put them two games behind the Titans, plus a head-to-head loss.

The Titans are lost on offense right now after losing Derrick Henry to injury, and are coming off a stunning loss to the Texans. But the Patriots aren’t underestimating them.

“Toughest challenge of the year so far,” McCourty said. “They’re going to be fired up to get back to playing the type of football they want to play. We’ve been there before, so we know the type of animal that’s going to be coming in here Sunday.”

The two games against the Bills in four weeks are even more important. Should the Patriots lose to the Titans, they can still win the AFC East by beating the Bills.

The Patriots ended Week 11 in first place in the AFC East but now actually sit in second in the division, and fifth in the AFC. That’s because the Bills hold the tiebreaker by having a better division (3-0 vs. 2-1). A Patriots win Sunday will put them back in first place.

The Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Dolphins looms large over the proceedings. If the Patriots and Bills split their two games, the Patriots are likely to end with a 4-2 division record, while the Bills are likely to finish 5-1, giving them the tiebreaker edge. The best way for the Patriots to squash that scenario is to sweep the Bills.

The Patriots also have to deal with a pesky Colts team that has won five of six and is playing like a bully. The Colts have a nasty offensive line, a dominant run game led by MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, and an opportunistic defense that leads the NFL in takeaways (25). Both the Patriots and Colts will be coming off their bye week for that Week 15 showdown.

All 17 games count the same in the standings, of course. But realistically, the season starts now.

“Bill emphasizes football starting now after Thanksgiving and stuff like that, so we are growing well at the perfect time of where we want to put ourselves in the playoff picture,” receiver Kendrick Bourne said. “Not saying we’re worried about the playoffs, but these games are important for us to set ourselves up for later on.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.