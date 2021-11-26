Udoka returned to San Antonio for the first time as a head coach. He was an assistant under Popovich for seven years before leaving for an assistant post with the Philadelphia 76ers in June 2019. Udoka and Popovich reunited this summer with Team USA, as Udoka served as an aide for the gold-medal winning team in Tokyo.

“When we first got Ime [as a player], just his grit, his grunt, his competitiveness, he wasn’t all that talented, just committed,” Popovich said. “He’s a competitor and strong and over time he learned how to shoot it a little bit. He’s one of those guys that takes no prisoners, suffers no fools, talks when he has something to say. You guys have probably figured that out already. He’s not going to talk for the sake of talking.

“He’s a serious guy but a great guy and as true as the day is long, you just trust everything about him.”

Advertisement

Popovich said Udoka’s intelligence and basketball acumen made him attractive to add to the coaching staff. Udoka again made a positive impression with his work with USA Basketball the past few years.

Udoka joined Steve Kerr, Lloyd Pierce, Jay Wright, Eric Spoelstra, Jeff Van Gundy and Jamahl Mosley on the Team USA staff for the national and select team.

“He didn’t help me as much as Jayson Tatum did,” Popovich joked. “Ime was great. Obviously with the season going longer and the Olympics starting sooner than usual, there wasn’t a whole lot of time, we had a wonderful group of coaches. It was a clinic every day. We had [several] co-head coaches trying to put the thing together and Ime, as usual, he knows what I want to do. Everybody would talk and everybody would get their opinions out and there would be a little bit of silence and Ime would say something and we would all listen.”

Advertisement

Tatum, whom Popovich lauded throughout the Team USA experience, was the team’s second-leading scorer and made a handful of big shots during the medal rounds.

“Jayson was spectacular, he along with [Kevin Durant] became our go-to guys,” Popovich said. “He was healthy here and he was a joy. The sacrifice that guys like that made in the middle of COVID to get into that situation really deserve a lot of credit. I’m indebted to Jayson and had a really good time with him there because he was a great teammate and played wonderfully for us.”

It’s a business trip

Udoka tried not concentrating on the return aspect of this trip and was more focused on getting a much-needed victory after Wednesday’s thumping by the Brooklyn Nets. But he did offer his reflections on those Spurs years.

“I think at some point I’ll look down at Pop and think something being on the opposing sideline but not much more than that until that point,” he said “We thought very similar ways about things. That laid the groundwork as a coach and how I feel about the game. Obviously going to two championships my first few years and being in big games, big situations, that’s what shaped my coaching career.”

Advertisement

Udoka said Popovich taught him about building strong relationships with players and establishing a trust that will allow for brutal honesty at times.

“As far as from the coaching side, just learning from Pop and he always stressed the relationship piece and you saw that with his relationship with Tony [Parker], Tim [Duncan] and Manu [Ginobili] and I understand that piece and what it does for your team,” he said. “You carry it on your own way. It wasn’t about the X’s and O’s, it’s how you connect with your guys.”

Udoka said he enjoyed his Team USA experience.

“Our whole goal as a staff was to bring [the gold] back for Pop and the players,” he said. “We put a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes on it over the years. We just wanted to reward him and I think you saw it in the [postgame video] how happy we all were for him to win that gold.”

Still shorthanded

Jaylen Brown was available after his body reacted positively to two games in three days after missing two weeks with a right hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Robert Williams and Josh Richardson were ruled out with non-COVID illnesses as the Celtics continue to deal with injuries and illnesses. It’s the sixth game Richardson has missed this season and third consecutive with illness. Richardson is scheduled to meet the club Saturday before its trip to Toronto and could play Sunday against the Raptors. Williams is not expected to join the team and will remain in Boston. After playing in Toronto, the Celtics’ next game is Wednesday at home against the Philadelphia 76ers . . . San Antonio was without swingman Doug McDermott (right knee) and Devin Vassell (right quadriceps).

Advertisement

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.