Just five minutes later, prized prospect Alexis Lafreniere, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, potted his fifth of the season for a 4-2 lead.

Artemi Panarin, screeching down the slot as the Rangers carried into the offensive zone, cashed in Julien Gauthier’s pass off right wing with 8:25 remaining in regulation to snap a 2-2 tie and propel the Blueshirts to a 5-2 victory over the Bruins in the traditional Thanksgiving Friday matinee at the Garden.

Jacob Trouba sent a long shot, nearly 200 feet, into an empty net with 37 seconds to go to complete the three-goal final period.

Advertisement

The two sides entered the third period in a 2-2 deadlock, the Rangers having wiped out one-goal Bruins leads in each of the first two periods.

The Bruins moved ahead for the first time at 14:46 of the first when Craig Smith connected on a turnover in the Ranger end. Trouba missed a chance to grab a loose puck near the right circle and Smith pounced, cashing in his second goal in the last three games.

The Bruins were but six seconds from taking the 1-0 lead into the first intermission when Panarin shoveled an Adam Oates-like backhander into the low slot for Ryan Srome to snap by Jeremy Swayman for the equalizer.

The Bruins outshot the Rangers, 17-5, in the first period. Two nights earlier, they had peppered the Sabres, 22-8, in the first. For the combined 40:00 in the last two first periods, that’s a 39-13 edge. Proof of starting on time. The proof was not there for a strong finish.

The Bruins moved ahead for a second time, 2-1, when Patrice Bergeron connected at 6:51 of the second period. The strike came seconds after a faceoff in New York’s end, with Bergeron set up for an easy forehand pot off of Matt Grzelcyk’s feed from the left circle.

Advertisement

Dryden Hunt knotted it, 2-2, for the Rangers at 12:33, after Swayman had an excellent stop on a blistering slapper above the left circle. The puck squibbed out to his left, left uncovered by the Boston backline, and Swayman was a fraction too late to cover the short side.





Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.