A new contender is entering the race for a spot in the 2022 Red Sox starting rotation.

ESPN reported Friday night that Michael Wacha, who made 29 appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, is finalizing a one-year contract with Boston. The 30-year-old righthander had a 5.05 ERA in 124⅔ innings last season, making 23 starts for the American League East champions.

According to Baseball Savant, Wacha’s chase rate was in the top 10 percent of all pitchers last season, thanks largely to a changeup that drew misses on 41 percent of the swings against it. His 5.9 percent walk rate was among the top fifth of the league as well.