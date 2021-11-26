A new contender is entering the race for a spot in the 2022 Red Sox starting rotation.
ESPN reported Friday night that Michael Wacha, who made 29 appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, is finalizing a one-year contract with Boston. The 30-year-old righthander had a 5.05 ERA in 124⅔ innings last season, making 23 starts for the American League East champions.
According to Baseball Savant, Wacha’s chase rate was in the top 10 percent of all pitchers last season, thanks largely to a changeup that drew misses on 41 percent of the swings against it. His 5.9 percent walk rate was among the top fifth of the league as well.
A 2012 first-round pick of the Cardinals, Wacha spent the first seven seasons of his career with St. Louis, and won his first four postseason starts as a rookie in 2013 for the National League champions. The last of those was Game 2 of the World Series against the Red Sox, but Wacha took the loss in Boston’s title-clinching Game 6 at Fenway Park, knocked out in the fourth inning and charged with six runs.
Bounced from the Cardinals’ rotation late in the 2019 season, Wacha signed with the Mets as a free agent in 2020, making only eight appearances and pitching to a 6.62 ERA. All told, he is 63-48 with a 4.14 ERA in 1,026⅓ regular-season innings.
The deal, according to ESPN, is pending a physical.