Bye, whose three-year contract extension was announced Friday, was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2018 draft, the first choice of former coach Brad Friedel. Initially, Bye performed at left back, switching to the right side after the Revolution moved Farrell inside in 2019.

The latest in the line at right back is Brandon Bye, who has been providing solid defending and contributing width to the attack since 2018.

Right back has proven to be among the steadiest of positions for the New England Revolution since the team’s first season, when Marlboro’s Mike Burns manned it. Longmeadow’s Jay Heaps claimed the right back slot from 2000-09, performing in 243 games for the Revolution before taking over as the team’s head coach. Next up were Kevin Alston (148 games) and Andrew Farrell, the team’s all-time appearance leader with 272 games.

Bye’s deal keeps him in New England through 2024, and the team holds an option for one additional year.

Bye has made 105 regular-season appearances, 25th on the all-time Revolution list, three behind Burns, the team’s general manager when Bye was drafted.

This season, Bye scored twice in 27 starts, tied for third on the team, as the Revolution (22-5-7, 73 points) won the Supporters’ Shield and earned top seeding in the playoffs. Sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena’s attack-minded tactics require outside backs to be tireless and versatile enough to contribute to the offense, as well as marking the opposition. Bye patrols the right touch line, often combining with winger Tajon Buchanan, but he must strike a balance between going forward and taking care of his primary responsibility of defending.

“He’s been arguably the best right back in the league,” said Friedel, now representing Bye with Spain-based Promoesport.

Bye played his first two seasons at the league minimum salary, $57,000 upped to $63,000, and this year is earning $178,000, according to the MLS Players Association.

In last year’s playoffs, Bye recovered from injury to make two appearances as a substitute as the Revolution reached the Eastern Conference finals. Bye, who turns 26 Monday, the day before the Revolution meet New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals, will likely take on a starting role this time.

