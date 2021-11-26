Tennessee already was without wide receiver Julio Jones , who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and running back Derrick Henry , who underwent foot surgery earlier this month.

Brown did not practice all week after sustaining a chest injury last week. The Titans also ruled out offensive lineman Nate Davis , linebackers Rashaan Evans and David Long , running back Jeremy McNichols , and defensive lineman Teair Tart .

The Titans ruled out star receiver A.J. Brown for Sunday’s game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Brown leads the Titans with 46 receptions and 615 receiving yards.

Packers QB Rodgers expected to play Sunday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week because of a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Rams.

Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Yeah, he’ll play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice just one day last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.

During the week leading up to the Vikings game, Rodgers only practiced on Friday. Rodgers didn’t practice this Friday, though he has no designation on the injury report that the Packers released later in the day.

Watt, Fitzpatrick to return for Steelers

T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick will spend Sunday afternoon on the field in Cincinnati and not on their phones back in Pittsburgh.

Neither player was listed on Friday’s injury report, clearing the way for their return after they spent last Sunday on their couches watching a fitful 41-37 loss on the road to the Chargers.

Watt missed the fourth game of his career while nursing hip and knee injuries suffered during an ugly tie against Detroit on Nov. 14. Fitzpatrick sat out for the first time as a pro after entering the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

Watt, Fitzpatrick and veteran cornerback Joe Haden — out with a sprained foot — vented in a group text while watching the Steelers (5-4-1) give up 533 yards, including 75 on the winning drive in the final minutes. Watt and Fitzpatrick praised the effort of the fill-ins while being acutely aware of how their presence might have changed the outcome.

Fitzpatrick should be available when Pittsburgh visits Cincinnati (6-4) hoping to get a measure of payback for a lopsided 24-10 loss at Heinz Field back in September. The team removed Fitzpatrick from the COVID-19 list on Thursday and he insists he feels fine.

Watt is a little more guarded about his status, saying merely “I’m able to do stuff” but stopped short of saying he’ll be ready to go Sunday.

The fact it’s even a possibility for Watt is a victory of sorts after he laid on the turf for several minutes in the late afternoon gloom against the Lions following a sack of Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.





Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.