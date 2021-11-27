In one sense, he was right: Lately more than ever, Dylan’s music worships at the altar of American musical and literary traditions, whether he’s covering Frank Sinatra or shouting out Edgar Allan Poe.

PROVIDENCE — Introducing his band at the end of their tidy 90-minute set Friday at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Bob Dylan took a moment to note the historical origins of his host city.

On the other hand, for years now Dylan and his touring bands have gleefully corrupted much of his own canon, sometimes rendering a familiar song all but unrecognizable. It’s a compulsion for self-sabotage that thrills some fans and drives others nuts.

Advertisement

If you’ve lost your mind, you can find it in southern Florida, as the 80-year-old imp sang on “Key West (Philosopher Pirate).” That’s one of several songs he’s showcasing on this tour from his latest album, 2020′s “Rough and Rowdy Ways.” After the pandemic forced a hiatus in his three-decades-and-counting “Never Ending Tour,” Dylan returned to the road in early November, with dates promised into 2024. (Following Providence, the band is headlining the Wang Theatre at the Boch Center in Boston on Saturday)

Standup bassist Tony Garnier, electric guitarist Bob Britt, and multi-instrumentalist Donnie Herron are holdovers from Dylan’s pre-pandemic touring band; all of them played on the “Rough and Rowdy” studio sessions. Drummer Charley Drayton and guitarist Doug Lancio, both of whom have their own impressive resumes, are the newcomers.

Eight of the 10 songs on “Rough and Rowdy Ways” make up about half of Dylan’s current setlist. They’re played straight, true to the record, marked by guitar swagger (“False Prophet”), noir-ish settings (“My Own Version of You,” which sounded like a spoken-word piece in the lounge in David Lynch’s mind), and the bandleader’s unabashedly dreamy crooning (“I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You”).

Advertisement

It’s the catalog jewels that Dylan futzes with. Taking the stage in the opulent old theater, the band fell into the shuffling “Watching the River Flow” (1971), with Dylan plinking away on upright piano. He’s no Leon Russell. But he is Bob Dylan.

The sole nod to Dylan’s youthquake years of the mid-1960s, “Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine” had a jaunty honk similar to the original. But “When I Paint My Masterpiece” (1971) was reimagined as a kind of old-timey talking blues, with the versatile Herron (who also played pedal steel and accordion) lending some shape on fiddle.

You can imagine Dylan instructing his band to play “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” like it was meant to launch an old-fashioned teen dance craze. More perverse still was “Gotta Serve Somebody,” the funky gospel song from Dylan’s born-again phase of the late 1970s, which featured Lancio’s muscular riffing on a Flying V guitar.

(Later, in a brief encore, the band played a gorgeous, elegiac version of another song from that period, the waltz-time “Every Grain of Sand”: “I’m hanging in the balance of a perfect finished plan/Like every sparrow falling, like every grain of sand.”)

The huge red curtain behind the stage was tinted olive green for a few numbers, including Dylan’s continental-jazzy version of Sinatra’s “Melancholy Mood.” For that one, the bard stepped out from behind the piano, flashing his leather pants and a bit of a stoop.

Advertisement

“I can’t play the record ‘cause my needle got stuck,” he sang on “Goodbye Jimmy Reed,” one more song from his latest album, his first of new songs since 2012. It’s a sly joke on himself. In truth, entering his ninth decade, he’s still very much in the groove.

BOB DYLAN

At Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence, Friday

Email James Sullivan at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.