(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will have to achieve a vaccination rate of at least 80 percent before it will consider reopening its borders to mainland China and the international community thereafter, The Standard reported, citing a top government official.

About 70.2% of the population has received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, while only 17% of elderly individuals above the age of 80 have been inoculated, the paper cited Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip as saying. He was speaking in a radio interview on Saturday. The report didn’t specify if the reopening criteria was for a fully- or partially-vaccinated population.