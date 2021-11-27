A day after declaring a state of emergency for New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is ordering nursing homes and adult-care facilities to make boosters available to all residents after hospitalizations across the state jumped 20 percent in the past week.

The governor on Saturday reported 2,696 people in hospitals because of the virus, up from 2,249 a week earlier.

Several parts of the state are reporting high positivity rates: 10.2% in western New York; 9.4% in the Finger Lakes; and 9.3% in Mohawk Valley. New York City’s rate, which is the state’s lowest, edged up to 1.69% from 1.65% overnight.