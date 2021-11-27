Berkshire County: The highlights were headed by a Barrow’s goldeneye at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, three snow geese at the Great Barrington Airport, a red-throated loon at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, and single cackling geese at the Mount Williams Reservoir in North Adams and Mill Pond in South Egremont.

Various interesting birds were reported over the holiday week from across the state — most notable the lingering wood stork in Gloucester, a very late Arctic tern in Provincetown, the continued presence of a rufous hummingbird in Brookline, a Bell’s vireo in Eastham, and a painted bunting on Nantucket.

Advertisement

Bristol County: The region hosted a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill in Acushnet, a yellow-breasted chat at Victory Park in New Bedford, and a vesper sparrow and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Noquochoke Wildlife Area in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: The highlights included an exceptionally late record of an Arctic tern at Race Point in Provincetown where a Western sandpiper, three Iceland gulls, and a snowy owl were also seen. Two continuing marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham were spotted as well as a Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham that’s been present for more than three weeks.

Essex County: North of Boston, a vagrant wood stork continued to be sighted in the vicinity of the Green Landing Marsh in Gloucester, a little blue heron at the Ross Field Mill Pond elsewhere in Gloucester. At Plum Island, observers reported two great egrets, nine white-rumped sandpipers, and a Western kingbird.

Hampden County: Observers spotted a black vulture in Holyoke and a clay-colored sparrow in the fields on West Road in Longmeadow.

Hampshire County: There were reports of a cackling goose and three black vultures on the UMass campus in Amherst, and a Bonaparte’s gull at Quabbin Reservoir in the vicinity of the Windsor Park Dam.

Advertisement

Middlesex County: A European goldfinch of unknown origin continued to be seen in the vicinity of the Lexington Community Gardens and the Arlington Reservoir, and at Dunback Meadow in Lexington, a late rose-breasted grosbeak was observed. At Nine Acre Corner in Concord, two greater white-fronted geese continued to be reported, and at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, three sandhill cranes were sighted.

Nantucket: The most notable sighting was a painted bunting visiting a feeder in the downtown area.

Norfolk County: The area continued to host a rufous hummingbird at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, and other county reports featured a Barrow’s goldeneye and a short-eared owl at Great Pond in Randolph, an American oystercatcher in the Squantum Marshes in Squantum, and an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

Plymouth County: There was a Western kingbird near Howland Pond in Plymouth, a wandering cackling goose elsewhere in Plymouth, a prairie warbler at Pawtucket Park, and a greater white-fronted goose off Vaughan Hill Road in Rochester.

Suffolk County: Reports included a Virginia rail, a sora, a yellow-breasted chat and a clay-colored sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in the Belle Isle Cemetery in East Boston.

Worcester County: Highlights featured a sandhill crane at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, a golden eagle seen migrating at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the community gardens in Uxbridge.

Advertisement

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.