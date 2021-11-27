Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:
Various interesting birds were reported over the holiday week from across the state — most notable the lingering wood stork in Gloucester, a very late Arctic tern in Provincetown, the continued presence of a rufous hummingbird in Brookline, a Bell’s vireo in Eastham, and a painted bunting on Nantucket.
Berkshire County: The highlights were headed by a Barrow’s goldeneye at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, three snow geese at the Great Barrington Airport, a red-throated loon at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, and single cackling geese at the Mount Williams Reservoir in North Adams and Mill Pond in South Egremont.
Advertisement
Bristol County: The region hosted a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill in Acushnet, a yellow-breasted chat at Victory Park in New Bedford, and a vesper sparrow and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Noquochoke Wildlife Area in Dartmouth.
Cape Cod: The highlights included an exceptionally late record of an Arctic tern at Race Point in Provincetown where a Western sandpiper, three Iceland gulls, and a snowy owl were also seen. Two continuing marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham were spotted as well as a Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham that’s been present for more than three weeks.
Essex County: North of Boston, a vagrant wood stork continued to be sighted in the vicinity of the Green Landing Marsh in Gloucester, a little blue heron at the Ross Field Mill Pond elsewhere in Gloucester. At Plum Island, observers reported two great egrets, nine white-rumped sandpipers, and a Western kingbird.
Hampden County: Observers spotted a black vulture in Holyoke and a clay-colored sparrow in the fields on West Road in Longmeadow.
Hampshire County: There were reports of a cackling goose and three black vultures on the UMass campus in Amherst, and a Bonaparte’s gull at Quabbin Reservoir in the vicinity of the Windsor Park Dam.
Advertisement
Middlesex County: A European goldfinch of unknown origin continued to be seen in the vicinity of the Lexington Community Gardens and the Arlington Reservoir, and at Dunback Meadow in Lexington, a late rose-breasted grosbeak was observed. At Nine Acre Corner in Concord, two greater white-fronted geese continued to be reported, and at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, three sandhill cranes were sighted.
Nantucket: The most notable sighting was a painted bunting visiting a feeder in the downtown area.
Norfolk County: The area continued to host a rufous hummingbird at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, and other county reports featured a Barrow’s goldeneye and a short-eared owl at Great Pond in Randolph, an American oystercatcher in the Squantum Marshes in Squantum, and an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.
Plymouth County: There was a Western kingbird near Howland Pond in Plymouth, a wandering cackling goose elsewhere in Plymouth, a prairie warbler at Pawtucket Park, and a greater white-fronted goose off Vaughan Hill Road in Rochester.
Suffolk County: Reports included a Virginia rail, a sora, a yellow-breasted chat and a clay-colored sparrow at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a blue-gray gnatcatcher in the Belle Isle Cemetery in East Boston.
Worcester County: Highlights featured a sandhill crane at the Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, a golden eagle seen migrating at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the community gardens in Uxbridge.
Advertisement
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.