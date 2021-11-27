Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead inside a home in Lowell Friday as Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Jenkins-Minus died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and her death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office, prosecutors said in a statement Saturday.

Officers were conducting a wellbeing check at a home on Llewellyn Street when they found Jenkins-Minus’ body at about 10:45 a.m., the statement said.