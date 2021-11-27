Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead inside a home in Lowell Friday as Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.
Jenkins-Minus died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and her death was ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner’s office, prosecutors said in a statement Saturday.
Officers were conducting a wellbeing check at a home on Llewellyn Street when they found Jenkins-Minus’ body at about 10:45 a.m., the statement said.
Her death is not believed to be random. There were no arrests as of Saturday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
Advertisement
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.