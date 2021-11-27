On Nov. 11 Duxbury firefighters were dispatched to rescue a dog that had its paws stuck in a metal grate. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life and other specialized cutting tools to free the dog’s paws from the grate. The Duxbury Fire Department posted photos of the operation on Twitter and wrote: “14-year-old Hunter was very appreciative and was being transported to a local vet as a precaution.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

ODD DISCOVERY

At 1:28 p.m. Oct. 21, Burlington police were contacted by security personnel at a business on Blanchard Road who wanted to report an odd discovery. They told police that landscapers uncovered what appeared to be human remains on the property. Police responded and notified the office of the chief medical examiner. Police Chief Thomas P. Browne said the matter was resolved because “the medical examiner determined the bones were not human, but “a mixed pile of non-human bones.”

SPECIAL DELIVERY

At 1:26 p.m. Nov. 13, Stow police received a call from a resident of Marlboro Road who reported that someone put trash in his mailbox. He asked that the incident be logged.

LOST AND FOUND BIRDS

At 4:06 p.m. Sept. 13, Marblehead police received a report of a parakeet that was found on Humphrey Street.

At 2:02 p.m. Oct. 22, Peabody police were contacted by a woman on Franklin Street who said her parrot, Lola, escaped from her cage and was missing. Police advised her to post information about the lost bird on local Facebook pages in case someone had seen her.

Advertisement

WATCH OUT FOR THE GUY WEARING THE CROWN

At 10:54 a.m. Oct. 14, Bridgewater police got a call about an unwanted patron at a laundromat who was refusing to leave the property. He was described as a man dressed all in white, wearing a Burger King crown and a white towel around his head, and yelling profanities. The next day, police received a similar complaint about a suspicious man who was harassing customers at Cumberland Farms. He was described as being dressed in all white and wearing a crown. According to police, the individual is a Level 3 sex offender and he was advised that if he’s residing in town he’d have to register with the police department. The incident is under investigation.

LOOKING FOR PIZZA

At 6:51 p.m. Oct. 25, Burlington police received a call from a resident of Paula Street who reported seeing a man wearing a dark shirt and grey shorts looking into her house with a flashlight. She told police she saw him on her Ring camera. According to the log entry, police responded and confirmed that the man in question was a “neighboring resident searching for missing pizza delivery. No further action required.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.