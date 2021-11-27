For nearly 25 years, two friends dedicated to curbing inner-city youth violence have run a Dorchester football program to save kids from the streets.

Terry Cousin and Tony Hurston once were schoolboy football rivals, both Boston City League All-Stars in 1986 — Cousin at Madison Park, Hurston at Hyde Park.

Coach Tony Hurston watched the Dorchester Eagles during practice. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Lacking the grades and guidance to play college football, they turned to the kind of fast lives that rarely end well. When they finally had enough — Hurston survived five gunshot wounds before stepping away — they found a new purpose and became street youth safety workers in some of Boston’s most violent neighborhoods.

“It felt like it’s what we were meant to do,” Cousin said.

Along the way, they made the Dorchester Eagles, a Pop Warner Little Scholars football program, part of their mission. Year after year, Cousin and Hurston coached and mentored more than 100 boys a season (a few girls signed up, too). They won regional championships and gained acclaim from civic leaders and elected officials for creating alternatives and opportunities for the city’s at-risk youth.

They were never alone in their volunteer mission. Their allies included leaders of the Mattapan Patriots, Roxbury Titans, Boston Bengals, and Brookline Jamaica Plain Patriots, among others.

But no Pop Warner program in New England this century has matched the competitive success of the Eagles. Since 2001, 16 Dorchester teams of different age levels have advanced to Pop Warner’s annual Super Bowl tournaments in Florida.

“Boston’s got some of the best teams around — including the Dorchester Eagles,” a longtime supporter, Martin J. Walsh, tweeted in 2017 when he was the city’s mayor before he became US labor secretary.

Yet, only months ago, Cousin and Hurston were ready to walk away. Both had been laid low by personal loss. Hurston’s mother died of COVID-19 complications in January, three months after Cousin’s father was lost to the virus.

Hurston’s mother spent months hospitalized on a respirator, and health regulations prevented him from visiting her in her final weeks. Her death sank Hurston into a months-long depression, while Cousin wrestled with his personal priorities.

“We were all stressed out, man, both of us,” Cousin said.

They decided in their grief that their immediate families mattered more than football.

“We thought about all the time we spent helping other people’s kids and how much our own families meant to us,” Cousin said.

But as winter thawed and the fields turned green again, they felt a familiar tug, they said, and realized the Eagles also were their family.

“We said, ‘What are we going to do if we give this up?’ " Cousin recalled. “We decided to come back and dedicate this season to our parents, to put our sadness aside for the kids.”

Quarterback Isaiah Simmons threw the ball downfield during a Dorchester Eagles practice. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cousin coached Dorchester’s 12-and-under Eagles this fall to a 10-0 record, before a wrenching loss to Lawrence in the Eastern Massachusetts championship game. He said he felt he failed his father by falling short of the title.

Hurston, however, guided the 14-and-under Eagles to a New England regional championship and a berth in the Super Bowl tournament at 60,000-seat Camping World Stadium in Orlando, from Dec. 4-11.

Hurston said he felt renewed by his team’s achievement.

“The kids are a blessing,” he said. “It feels like God’s work, to be honest.”

The challenge now for the Dorchester program is funding the trip to Florida for 22 Eagles players and their coaches. The team’s parents lack the wealth of many of their suburban Pop Warner counterparts. None of them can afford to write checks for the cost of airline tickets, lodging, meals, ground transportation, and activities. Some of them struggled to put Thanksgiving dinner on their tables.

In previous years, the Pop Warner Eagles stood with donation cans at busy city intersections and supermarkets to help fund their Florida trips. Cousin said COVID-19 has made that strategy impractical. He estimated the team will need as much as $45,000 to get to Orlando and back.

The New England Patriots, the NFL, and numerous other corporations and charities have supported the Dorchester program over the years. Some may do so again, but with less than a week until their scheduled departure, the Eagles have launched a public appeal for help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/its-bigger-than-football?member=15474331

“We’re proud and happy to have a chance to go back to Florida,” Cousin said. “We think it will be really special for the kids this year, after everything we’ve all been through with COVID.”

The 14-and-under Eagles are set to play in the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 4. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

