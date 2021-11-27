“Hi! [My daughter] is a bright, happy 13-month-old to a very proud mom,” wrote one mother. “She is the reason I live.”

But for many of the mothers (and fathers, grandparents and guardians) who write to Globe Santa, that wish just hasn’t come true.

All a mother really wants for Christmas is for her children to be healthy.

Her little girl was born with spina bifida, a rare and sometimes life-threatening condition that affects a newborn’s spinal cord and can result in severe physical and developmental disabilities.

“She cannot walk or crawl, but she loves playing with puppy dolls,” the girl’s mother wrote. “She LOVES puppies anything!”

Advertisement

The infant has already endured a series of operations, with more to come, and her fighting spirit is an inspiration to her young mother.

“She had brain surgery and has hip … malformation, but she smiles everyday!” her mother wrote. “We would love a gift from Santa!”

Globe Santa will be answering this call, along with thousands of others, so that children in need throughout Greater Boston receive gifts during the holiday season. The campaign has helped more than three million children during its 66-year run.

Another mother wrote to Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, on behalf of her three children, one of whom will face the fight of his life next month.

“Last year our family found out that [our son] needs a very tricky brain surgery due to his medically intractable epilepsy,” wrote the boy’s mother.

She moved her family across the country so her son could be treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, and while she has no regrets, it’s been tough on the 10-year-old’s siblings.

“His older sister and younger brother had to say goodbye to their friends,” she wrote. “And our family won’t be together for Christmas because [he] will be in the hospital. It would be very helpful if Globe Santa could make this holiday season a little brighter.”

Advertisement

Her three children will receive toys, games, books, and other gifts from Globe Santa this year thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals, groups, businesses, and others who support the fund drive.

Last year, Globe Santa raised nearly $1.7 million, and after what had been a very difficult year, 30,592 were able to celebrate the holidays with presents.

You can help a child this holiday season by giving to Globe Santa by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.