The park, which sits on the Smith Family Waterfront in the South End, opened in 2019 to honor 8-year-old Martin Richard, the youngest victim killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

“It is a really magical park all year round,” said Sierra Rothberg, a member of the Friends of Martin’s Park. “Of the families and people who come and engage in the park, whether it’s their fifth time or their first time, everyone really has a lot of joy.”

More than 1,500 feet of blue and white lights illuminated Martin’s Park for the first time Saturday evening, kicking off the holiday season in a place that’s extra special.

Advertisement

Martin had been watching runners cross the finish line on Boylston Street with his family when two bombs exploded, killing him and two others while also injuring his sister, mother, father, and hundreds more.

But Martin’s legacy has been one of hope. His parents started the Martin Richard Foundation in 2014 to spread kindness, justice, inclusion, and peace — a sentiment Martin has been remembered for. Following the bombings, a photo of him holding a handmade sign that read “No More Hurting People, Peace,” went viral online.

Boston hosted the first-ever Martin’s Park holiday ship lighting. The park was named after Martin Richard, who died in the Boston Marathon bombings. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“[Martin’s siblings] helped design this park with Martin in mind,” Martin’s father, Bill Richard, told a a reporter at the event. “He loved nature, loved parks. It’s special.”

Like Martin, the park promotes inclusivity and is a welcoming space. Its play structures are accessible to people of all abilities, according to the park’s website, and the space is climate resistant.

Visitors are able to interact with the plants, stone, wood, and other natural elements that make up much of the park. They can glide on the bucket swing and explore small nature trails, or go on the cosmo climber, a type of jungle gym made of ropes that was Martin’s favorite playground attraction.

Advertisement

Lights now wrap around the ship play structure, fencing, and pedestrian bridge. They were lit Saturday afternoon at dusk by a special guest who sailed up to the Harborwalk on a police boat — Santa Claus himself.

Santa Claus takes pictures with children after the first-ever Martin’s Park holiday ship lighting. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It’s something you can see and celebrate when passing by,” Rothberg said.

Rothberg and her company Lusterity help plan events for the park and support it throughout the year. She said she was inspired by her memories of Santa sailing in on a lobster boat each December when she was growing up on the North Shore, and thought the waterfront park was the perfect place to resurrect the tradition.

Organizers chose the ship as the park’s main holiday attraction instead of a tree, Rothberg said, because it is “such a showstopper.”

“It’s a large white oak ship that was made in Germany and is the prized possession of most children and adults who visit the park,” she said.

Children balance at the front of a wooden in ship in Martin’s Park and look for Santa Claus. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Children climbed the ship Saturday as it glowed brightly against the city’s skyline. Some hoisted its flag while others ran down the asphalt hill it sits atop. Many did both.

Valentina Possinger, who said she will be 3 1/2 very soon, likes playing on the ship the most when she comes to the park.

“I raised the flag one time, and I was the conductor for a while,” Valentina smiled.

Her mother, Elizabeth Jordan, said the ship was closed the last time they visited because workers were stringing up the lights for Saturday’s event. Since then, Valentina has been eager to see the ship alight.

Advertisement

“She hasn’t really seen Santa before either, so this is really special,” Jordan said.

Amanda Cloherty comes to the park often. She said her 2-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Thomas, love the telescopes, slide, and ship, which they eagerly ran toward Saturday.

“It’s great to be here to see the trees, the lights, and to celebrate Martin’s life,” Cloherty said.

Amanda Cloherty walks hand-in-hand with her two-year-old twin boys Daniel, left, and Thomas. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.







