“Every time I tell them, ‘Trust me. You’ll love this,’ and they all come back saying, ‘Jerry, I was leaning forward in my seat to hear the next word,’” said Bisantz, who lives in Lowell and is a member of the city’s Cultural Council. “When writers get a chance to hear their words [delivered by] someone who knows how to command the stage, it’s a really cool night.”

Jerry Bisantz — who has more than three decades of theater experience as an actor, playwright, director, producer, and filmmaker — said it’s common for writers to initially resist allowing other artists to perform their work.

A work of flash fiction by Phyllis Rittner will be presented during “City Stories: A Celebration of the Spoken and Written Word” in Lowell on Dec. 2.

Advertisement

It just so happens that Bisantz and his fellow Image Theater cofounder, Ann Garvin of Newton, will be presenting such an evening of song, poetry, and prose. “City Stories: A Celebration of the Spoken and Written Word,” takes place Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. upstairs at the Old Court, 29 Central St., Lowell.

The event will feature five-minute pieces by local authors, poets, playwrights, rap artists, and musicians — all read dramatically onstage by local actors. For example, “The Hotel Zion” by legally blind author Matthew H. Jones (whose bio states he “writes fantasy, horror, and generally strange fiction — and he expects you’ll like it”) will be dramatically read by novelist David Daniel. Karonika Brown will read “Temp No. 5,” a work of flash fiction by Phyllis Rittner, who also writes plays, poetry, and creative nonfiction.

The evening also will feature musicians Keith Blaney and Amy Beauregard; works by authors Stephen P. O’Connor, Mary Darling, Vito Couch, Richard Provencher, and Edgar Chisholm; playwrights Ellen Sullivan and James McLindon; poets Jessica Ryan, Lynda Vernalia, and Jack Dacey; and rap artists Scott Gaudet and Jesse Alzia.

During intermission, Bisantz said he will raffle off signed copies of novels and books of poetry with half of the proceeds benefiting Lucy’s Love Bus, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life for children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Advertisement

Bisantz said he is proud to produce a “showcase for all the great literary talent that resides in this area.”

“It makes for a great night out, honoring the accomplished work of some underappreciated talent,” he said.

Advance purchase is required. For tickets and information about the COVID-19 policy, visit www.imagetheater.com.

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.