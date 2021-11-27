A 21-year-old man wanted for domestic violence offenses was arrested in Springfield this week, a day after being seen in a car that allegedly rammed into an unmarked State Police cruiser and nearly struck a state trooper, State Police said Friday.

Efrain Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday after being observed walking in Springfield by State Police. Troopers found Gonzalez allegedly in possession of a .22 caliber Iver-Johnson revolver with eight .22 caliber rounds in his jacket pocket, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement.

At his arraignment in Springfield District Court on Tuesday, Gonzalez was ordered committed after being unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to state court records. The next day, a motion revoking his release for allegedly committing another crime was approved.