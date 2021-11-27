A 1-alarm fire erupted into heavy flames overnight Saturday at a Dorchester home, displacing two residents, officials said. The fire at 18-20 Hannon St. was reported around 11:20 p.m. Friday, and crews were on the scene until early Saturday. Heavy flames were visible from the rear of the first and second floors, the fire department said. No one was home at the time of the fire and its cause remains under investigation, according to Brian Alkins, a fire department spokesman. “The companies were able to quickly contain the fire from extending and keep the damages to the rear of the building,” Alkins said in an e-mail.

BARNSTABLE

State loan to aid Y child care center

The YMCA Cape Cod is getting a $350,000 state loan that will help it expand to address a critical shortage of care in the region by providing space for an additional 65 children. The loan from MassDevelopment, the state’s development finance agency and land bank, will be used to help build a new 5,300-square-foot early childhood care center, according to a statement. The $1.7 million project is also supported by a $1 million state Early Education and Out of School Time grant and $350,000 in donations and contributions. “Families and local economies are held back when there is a lack of affordable child care in the community,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said in a statement. The YMCA currently provides care and associated services to approximately 200 children through seven early education centers on the Cape. (AP)

PROVIDENCE

Grants to assist homeless students

Rhode Island’s education department has awarded grants to eight districts to support homeless students. Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said last week that the department awarded more than $336,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth sub-grants to Central Falls, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket. Infante-Green said that students experiencing homelessness were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is their duty to ensure these students are provided the support needed to get ahead. The latest round of sub-grants is part of the third year of a three-year award that each of the selected districts received, totaling more than $970,000. The money comes from a federal grant administered by the state. The municipalities each received between $40,000 and $44,000. (AP)

STRAFFORD, Vt.

A costly cleanup of old copper mine

A final tally of the cost of cleaning up the long-abandoned Elizabeth copper mine came in more than four times the original estimate, the Environmental Protection Agency said. When the Superfund project to clean up the mine began in 2002, its estimated cost, in today’s dollars, was $25 million, the Valley News reported. When the the cleanup was completed earlier this year the EPA final price tag, released last week, came in at $103 million. In 2001 the EPA designated the abandoned 250-acre copper mine a Superfund site. Acid- and metal-contaminated water from the site contaminated nearby streams. The mine closed in 1958. The closure left behind 7,800 feet of tunnels; abandoned buildings; equipment; huge piles of rock, known as tailings; and other mining debris. After the mine closed, contaminated water leached from waste rock and tailings into nearby streams, endangering animals and homes nearby. During the nearly 20-year cleanup, 400,000 cubic yards of waste rock was moved and contaminated areas capped. Engineers rerouted the Copperas Brook and designed a drainage system that has reduced what comes out of the tailings to a relative trickle. After the work on the cap was finished, about 20,000 solar panels capable of generating enough power for an estimated 1,300 Vermont homes were installed as a way to find a use for part of the site. The EPA has estimated the amount of copper flowing into the nearby Ompompanoosuc River has fallen 99 percent, while the concentration of iron dropped 95 percent, prompting environmental officials to remove the river from the list of Vermont waterways deemed too impaired to support aquatic life. The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will take over control of the property, though the EPA will continue to offer technical assistance and conduct reviews every five years. (AP)

