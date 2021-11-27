fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tradition is in the air as President Biden and his family return to Nantucket where they have spent the Thanksgiving holiday for many of the last 40 years.

This is his first Thanksgiving as commander in chief, and he brought the holiday cheer by taking part in different events, including the island’s lighting tree ceremony and greeting members of the Coast Guard. He also hosted a virtual meet up with members of all six military branches, stationed in the US and around the world.

The Biden family is staying at a 13 acre, 30 million dollar compound owned by private-equity billionaire David Rubenstein.

Biden was accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, his son, Hunter Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen, daughter Ashley Biden, and their grandchildren. They were seen on Friday walking around downtown and stopping into mom-and-pop shops.

The president plans to wrap up the festivities and head back to Washington D.C. on Sunday, according to the White House.

Check out these photos of President Biden out and about on Nantucket:

President Joe Biden speaks on a shopping trip with his family in Nantucket, Mass., Nov. 26, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)
President Joe Biden speaks on a shopping trip with his family in Nantucket, Mass., Nov. 26, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times)SARAHBETH MANEY/NYT
President Joe Biden walks out of a shop as he visits Nantucket, Mass., with family Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden walks out of a shop as he visits Nantucket, Mass., with family Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
President Joe Biden walks with, from left, Robert Biden, Maisy Biden and Natalie Biden, in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden walks with, from left, Robert Biden, Maisy Biden and Natalie Biden, in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
President Joe Biden shakes hands with the town crier after the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the top of Maine Street in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Standing with the president are Maisy Biden and Beau Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden shakes hands with the town crier after the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the top of Maine Street in Nantucket, Mass., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Standing with the president are Maisy Biden and Beau Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
President Joe Biden passes a challenge coin to a member of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after virtually meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden passes a challenge coin to a member of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after virtually meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
People cheer President Joe Biden's passing motorcade as he and first lady Jill Biden drive to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, where the they will greet members of the United States Coast Guard and have a virtual meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
People cheer President Joe Biden's passing motorcade as he and first lady Jill Biden drive to the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, where the they will greet members of the United States Coast Guard and have a virtual meeting with service members from around the world to thank them for their service and wish them a happy Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill and family members attend a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Nantucket, Massachusetts, November 26, 2021 during Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill and family members attend a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Nantucket, Massachusetts, November 26, 2021 during Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

