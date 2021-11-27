Tradition is in the air as President Biden and his family return to Nantucket where they have spent the Thanksgiving holiday for many of the last 40 years.
This is his first Thanksgiving as commander in chief, and he brought the holiday cheer by taking part in different events, including the island’s lighting tree ceremony and greeting members of the Coast Guard. He also hosted a virtual meet up with members of all six military branches, stationed in the US and around the world.
The Biden family is staying at a 13 acre, 30 million dollar compound owned by private-equity billionaire David Rubenstein.
The Biden family Thanksgiving dinner menu has been shared by the White House. Making the menu public is itself a holiday tradition. pic.twitter.com/VGHHAl4bDt— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 26, 2021
Biden was accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, his son, Hunter Biden, and his wife, Melissa Cohen, daughter Ashley Biden, and their grandchildren. They were seen on Friday walking around downtown and stopping into mom-and-pop shops.
The president plans to wrap up the festivities and head back to Washington D.C. on Sunday, according to the White House.
Check out these photos of President Biden out and about on Nantucket:
President Biden, son Hunter and grandson little Beau with family shopping today on Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/8nGJtwPQLw— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 26, 2021
A woman on the rope line in Nantucket yelled, “Where’s Jill?,” and President Biden replied that she’s shopping for him a few stores away and then he said: “They call me Mr. Jill Biden.” pic.twitter.com/e2a4n2j5Zf— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) November 26, 2021
Biden says that he spent about 30 minutes talking to his COVID team this morning before announcing travel restrictions, speaking to reporters after a family lunch in Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/FxJjNyUDGC— Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) November 26, 2021
