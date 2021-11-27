Tradition is in the air as President Biden and his family return to Nantucket where they have spent the Thanksgiving holiday for many of the last 40 years.

This is his first Thanksgiving as commander in chief, and he brought the holiday cheer by taking part in different events, including the island’s lighting tree ceremony and greeting members of the Coast Guard. He also hosted a virtual meet up with members of all six military branches, stationed in the US and around the world.

The Biden family is staying at a 13 acre, 30 million dollar compound owned by private-equity billionaire David Rubenstein.