“[Consumers] have to shop like jobs depend on it, because they do,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, a trade association that represents 4,000 businesses in the state, most of them small.

Even businesses that survived the pandemic are fragile, and they are now confronting a trifecta of new challenges in the form of inflation, supply chain issues and worker shortages.

Small businesses across the state are hoping for a rush of holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday as they struggle to recover from a retail slump during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a show of support for these establishments, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu plans to visit small businesses around the city Saturday, with expected stops in Charlestown, Hyde Park, Brighton, West Roxbury, and Black Market Nubian in Roxbury.

A survey by the online loan marketplace LendingTree found that half of Americans plan to participate in Small Business Saturday, spending an average of $305 each.

Nearly two-third of consumers said the pandemic strengthened their loyalty to small businesses, according to the survey. Nearly a quarter of Americans, and 38 percent of Gen Z shoppers, intentionally shop at minority-owned businesses more often than they did before the pandemic, it also found.

Nearly two in three Americans know a small business in their community that closed as a result of the pandemic, the survey found.

The National Retail Federation estimated that nearly 2 million more people are likely to shop this year over 2020 between Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, even though in general shoppers are beginning their holiday shopping earlier in the year.

An estimated 158.3 million are expected to shop this weekend compared to 156.6 last year and 165.3 in 2019. The estimates included 108 million shoppers on Black Friday and 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday.

Mirroring those national projections, Hurst said many Massachusetts businesses expect to see more shopping this year than last year but not back to pre-pandemic levels.

He said his organization was encouraged because the number of businesses that closed during the pandemic has not been nearly as high as initially projected at its start.

Many learned how to quickly pivot online and to respond in other creative ways. Before the pandemic only 26 percent of businesses in his organization sold online, he said; now about 60 percent do.

Still, most shoppers who support local establishments do so in person. Last holiday season, there was no vaccine for COVID-19 and stores faced occupancy restrictions. This year customers will likely be less wary of shopping in person, Hurst said.

Small Business Saturday began as a promotion by American Express started after the 2008 recession but cities and towns and local chambers of commerce across the country have embraced the concept over the years.

Hurst said if consumers truly want to support small businesses, their purchase can’t just be limited to one day.

“We need to shop throughout the holiday season and throughout the year, because they’ve gone through a very, very tough time,” he said.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz.