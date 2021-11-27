Dalton led the way overnight with 8.7 inches of snow, followed by Pittsfield, where 7 inches accumulated, according to a National Weather Service map of snowfall reports. The lowest totals were recorded in Worcester and Sturbridge — with 1.7 and 1.1 inches of snow respectively.

And more snow is likely to arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning, with lower accumulations expected across the state.

The first snow of the season fell across New England Friday, leaving residents in western Massachusetts with the state’s highest accumulations — nearly 9 inches in one town, according to the National Weather Service.

“Closer to the Boston corridor, snowfall was really only like trace amounts,” said weather service meteorologist Bill Leatham. “All the measurable snow really was across central Massachusetts and out into western Massachusetts.”

Residents will get no reprieve from the chill on Saturday, as gusty winds are expected to whip the state throughout the day, bringing temperatures down, forecasters said.

In Boston, the high is expected to reach just shy of 40 degrees with winds between 13 and 16 miles per hour. Gusts were expected as high as 29 miles per hour, forecasters said.

On Saturday night, temperatures are expected to fall to the low 20s.

Sunday will bring much of the same, forecasters said, but with slower winds in the 3 to 8 mile-per-hour range.

Interior parts of the state can expect between half an inch to an inch of snow late Sunday, while northwestern areas could see between 1 to 2 inches, Leatham said.

“There might be some measurable snowfall, but it’s really going to be dependent on how close you are to the coastline,” he said.

Boston will have a 40 percent chance of precipitation Sunday, and the city’s first chance of snow will come Sunday night, when temperatures are predicted to fall to the 20s.

Monday will bring another possibility of snow in Boston before 2 p.m., but with little accumulation, according to the National Weather Service. The chance of precipitation on Monday is 40 percent.

The workweek brings a bit more warmth than the weekend with high temperatures around the low 40s each day, according to the weather service.





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.