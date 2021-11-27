Two residents were displaced Saturday after a heavy overnight fire at a home in Dorchester, according to officials.

Officials are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a Dorchester home (COURTESY: Boston Fire Department).

The fire started on the second floor of 15 Hannon St. around 11:21 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Upon arrival, officials found flames coming from the rear first and second floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was put out by 1 a.m. before firefighters vented out the remaining smoke, according to a series of Boston Fire Department tweets.

Detail companies remained on scene to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Boston fire.

No further information was immediately available Saturday morning.

