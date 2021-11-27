Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Covid-19’s omicron variant may well already have arrived in the U.S.

“I would not be surprised if it is,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Weekend Today” on Saturday. “We have not detected yet,” but when a virus shows “this degree of transmissibility” it “almost invariably ultimately is going to go essentially all over,” he said.

Travel restrictions imposed by Biden on South Africa and seven other countries in the region are a way to buy time for the U.S. to prepare defenses against the variant and shouldn’t lead to panic, Fauci said.