BC (6-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) started the year 4-0, lost four straight, won two in a row, then lost two straight. They now wait to find out which bowl game they’ll play, with the Fenway Bowl an option.

The Eagles trailed just, 17-10 late, in the second quarter, but the Demon Deacons scored 24 unanswered from there.

Boston College ended an up-and-down regular season with a 41-10 loss to No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec finished just 3 of 11 for 19 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman was 20 of 32 for 236 yards, three touchdowns, and a pick. The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) captured their first Atlantic Division title since 2006.

Thirty-two Boston College players had the flu this past week, including Jurkovec, and 10 were out Saturday for that reason.

The Demon Deacons built an early 14-0 lead on a 7-yard touchdown run from Hartman and 33-yard pass from Hartman to A.T. Perry. The Eagles responded with a 15-yard pass from Jurkovec to Trae Barry to make it 14-7 after one quarter.

Both teams added field goals in the second quarter, and Wake extended the margin to 24-10 at halftime on a 7-yard TD pass from Hartman to Perry with 10 seconds remaining.

BC finished the first half with 172 rushing yards but just 19 passing yards, while Wake had 186 in the air and 74 on the ground.

The Eagles thought they sliced the deficit in half when Zay Flowers scored from 73 yards, but officials called Jurkovec for a blindside block that negated the score. Instead, BC had to punt, and the Demon Deacons tacked on another field goal, followed by a 3-yard TD run from Christian Turner to extend the cushion to 34-10 through three quarters.

Blake Whiteheart added a 2-yard TD reception in the fourth to salt away a stress-free victory.

