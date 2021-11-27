Framingham junior Sam Burgess continued his impressive run on the trails this fall, legging out a ninth-place finish Saturday at the 42nd Eastbay Cross-Country Northeast Regionals at the renowned Van Cortlandt Park course in the Bronx, N.Y.
Burgess, who was coming off back-to-back first-place finishes the past two weeks in the MIAA Division 1A qualifier and the Division 1 state meet at Wrentham Development Center, covered the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 29.6 seconds.
West Hartford’s Gavin Sherry blazed to individual honors, his time of 15:05.8 breaking the record of 15:09 set in 2007.
The top 10 finishers from each of the four regionals qualify for the nationals Dec. 11 in San Diego.
Advertisement
Other Massachusetts boys’ finishers of note included Reading’s James Donahue (15:51.4, 18th), Needham’s Kyler McNatt (16:03.4, 27th), Nashoba Regional’s Freddy Collins (16:05.4, 31st), Catholic Memorial’s Chris Sullivan (16:05.8, 32nd), and St. John’s Prep’s Charlie Tuttle (16:12.6, 38th).
In the girls’ race, Belmont sophomore Ellie Shea also earned a ticket San Diego with her stellar sixth-place finish in 17:55.3.
Angela Perez of Ringwood, N.J. set the pace with her sizzling 17:21.5, a 21-second cushion over ninth-grader Zariel Macchia of Shirley, N.Y.
Other Massachusetts girls’ finishers of note included West Newton’s Meg Madison, who attends The Winsor School (18:32.2, 14th) and Holliston’s Carmen Luisi (18:54.8, 27th).
Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.