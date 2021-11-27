Framingham junior Sam Burgess continued his impressive run on the trails this fall, legging out a ninth-place finish Saturday at the 42nd Eastbay Cross-Country Northeast Regionals at the renowned Van Cortlandt Park course in the Bronx, N.Y.

Burgess, who was coming off back-to-back first-place finishes the past two weeks in the MIAA Division 1A qualifier and the Division 1 state meet at Wrentham Development Center, covered the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 29.6 seconds.

West Hartford’s Gavin Sherry blazed to individual honors, his time of 15:05.8 breaking the record of 15:09 set in 2007.