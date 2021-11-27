The NHL postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season. Upcoming New York Islanders games Sunday at the Rangers and Tuesday at the Philadelphia Flyers were postponed after additional members of the team went into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. General manager Lou Lamoriello said forward Casey Cizikas became the latest player to test positive. The Islanders would have had as many as eight players unavailable. The league said the possibility of additional spread contributed to the Islanders’ games through at least Tuesday being called off for now. Cizikas joined captain Anders Lee , fellow forwards Ross Johnston and Kieffer Bellows and defensemen Zdeno Chara , Adam Pelech and Andy Greene in protocol, and winger Josh Bailey only recently resumed skating after being quarantined.

The Cleveland Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve, and they will be in the lineup for Sunday night’s critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore … Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will miss Sunday’s visit to Cincinnati because of a sprained foot. Haden got hurt during a 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions on Nov. 14 and did not play during last weekend’s loss at the Los Angeles Chargers … Curley Culp, the Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl during a 14-year NFL career, died of complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 75. Culp went to six Pro Bowls and was second to Steelers cornerback Mel Blount for AP Defensive Player of the Year after the 1975 season.

Colleges

UMass men win at buzzer in basketball

Noah Fernandes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving host UMass a stunning 85-83 men’s basketball victory over Rutgers. After Paul Mulcahy scored in the paint to give Rutgers an 83-82 lead with 5 seconds remaining, UMass inbounded to Fernandes in the backcourt. He brought the ball up the left side, calmly pulled up from about 25-feet and buried the winning jumper as UMass players stormed the court to celebrate. UMass trailed by 15 near the 9-minute mark of the second half and by eight with 4:45 to go … Senior forward Alina Mueller had a goal and two assists to lead Northeastern women’s hockey team to a 3-1 win as the Huskies swept a weekend series against host Princeton … Senior defenseman Jillian Fey and sophomore forward Gaby Roy each scored a goal but Boston College still fell to Mercyhurst, 4-2, in Antioch. Tenn., in the Smashville NCAA Collegiate Women’s Hockey Showcase.

Soccer

US women shut out Australia

After 21 years since last playing in Australia, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas. Turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic stadium before a Matildas-record crowd of 36,109. Ashley Hatch scored her first international goal when Australia’s defense failed to clear the ball from the opening kickoff, and Hatch found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Teagen Micah. Hatch calmly slotted a low shot to the right of Micah. Rose Lavelle scored the second American goal in the 49th minute and captain Lindsey Horan finished the scoring from a penalty in the 68th … Newcastle’s winless start to the men’s English Premier League season extended to 13 games after a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

NBA

Suns extend winning streak to 16

Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory against the host Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix impressively overwhelmed the Eastern Conference leaders early, never trailing and leading by as much as 22 while moving within a victory of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history. The Suns will try to do that Tuesday night at home against the Golden State Warriors (17-2) in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA … D’Angelo Russell scored 35 points and had a decisive steal and assist in the final seconds of the second overtime in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ victory against host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols. Philadelphia lost seven of those games without the four-time All-Star and has now dropped eight of 10.

Winter Sports

Mayer claims men’s downhill opener

Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the season-opening World Cup men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alberrta. Mayer finished in 1 minute, 47.74 seconds. Fellow Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr was second, followed by Switzerland’s Beat Feuz in third at 1:48.09. Saturday’s race served as the season opener after a downhill scheduled for Friday was canceled because of too much snow … Kamila Valieva headed a Russian women’s podium sweep at the figure skating Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia, to underline her status as favorite for the Olympic gold medal in Beijing. The 15-year-old Valieva landed three quadruple jumps, two of them in combinations, to Ravel’s “Bolero” and scored 185.29 points in the free skate for a 272.71 total. Her short program, free skate and overall scores at the competition were all world records … Germany’s Francesco Friedrich extended his streak to 34 consecutive World Cup two-man bobsled races with a medal, guiding his sled to an easy win over countryman Johannes Lochner in Austria … Anna Berreiter of Germany got the win in a women’s World Cup luge race in Russia, giving the circuit six different women who have won the six medals awarded in the season’s first two races.

Golf

Lawrence takes 36-hole Joburg Open

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open after the third round was abandoned because of bad weather, meaning the result was called after 36 holes of the inaugural event on the DP World Tour in Johannesburg. The event had been reduced to a 54-hole tournament late Friday to help non-South African resident players, caddies and support staff at the tournament return to their home countries, a move triggered by international travel restrictions being imposed on South Africa because of the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in the country. Lawrence had a four-shot lead at the end of the second round, having shot 65-65 to be on 12 under par overall. He claimed his first win on what was formerly named the European Tour, earning the No. 503-ranked player full membership.







