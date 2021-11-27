For analytics enthusiasts: The fine averaged out at $1,000 per digit.

Panarin, who fired one of his gloves at Bruins pest Brad Marchand with 12 seconds remaining in a 5-2 Blueshirt win on Causeway Street, was fined $5,000 Saturday morning by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, the league’s governing body charged with overseeing player behavior, or misbehavior.

It remains unclear what raised the ire of the normally mild-mannered Panarin, who has logged just 140 penalty minutes in 453 career games.

According to a report by Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Panarin was riled up over an alleged Russian-centric comment that Marchand made to the 30-year-old Panarin, born in Korkino, Russia.

Advertisement

In July 2019, Panarin made some controversial comments critical of Russian president Vladimir Putin, including, “I think he no longer understands what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Friday’s game, before a full house at TD Garden, was on national television (ABC), and its cameras caught Panarin, standing at the end of the Rangers bench, yelling and gesturing at Marchand. He ultimately pulled off one of his gloves and heaved it at Marchand, standing near the end of the Bruins bench.

The glove struck Marchand harmlessly in the midsection and fell to the ice, whereupon it appeared the Bruins left winger was attempting to snare it with his stick blade.

But a linesman stepped in and prevented the gadabout angler from bringing in the catch. No telling what Marchand, the L’il Ball o’Hate, would have done with the glove had he been able to reel it back over the boards.

“Ah, we were asking each other how Thanksgiving dinner was,” cracked Marchand in his postgame news conference. “He didn’t like what I ate.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.