“We thought we were at the goal line to acquire Adam at the trade deadline last year,” said Dipoto, Seattle’s president of baseball operations. “Obviously we missed out and we stayed in touch with the Padres as we headed into the offseason, knowing that they had a pretty robust roster. And we just liked the player so we stuck with it.”

The Mariners finally landed Adam Frazier on Saturday, acquiring the All-Star second baseman in a trade with the San Diego Padres.

Seattle’s first big move of the offseason was completing a deal Jerry Dipoto tried to make last summer.

The move cost Seattle two minor leaguers, but it addresses one of the team’s biggest needs entering the offseason; adding a versatile middle infielder to pair with shortstop J.P. Crawford.

“That’s how I feel I can impact the team; play good defense and try to hit the baseball. Get on base any way I can,” said Frazier, who is eligible for free agency after 2022.

Seattle is expected to be active this offseason after it went 90-72 and fell just short of its first playoff appearance since 2001. Dipoto said the club is having ongoing conversations with multiple free agents and made contract offers to a couple, one of which he called “notable.”

“We felt like adding Adam made us a deeper team without stopping us from doing anything else we would have wanted to do,” Dipoto said. “That’s double the fun.”

The Padres acquired lefthanded reliever Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier. Kerr was added to the Mariners’ 40-man roster just last week. He split time between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma last season. Rosier was a 12th-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft out of UNC Greensboro who spent last season at Single-A Modesto.

Frazier got off to a fast start last season with Pittsburgh, batting .324 with an .836 OPS and 28 doubles in 98 games. He was traded to San Diego in late July and faded the final two months. In 57 games with the Padres, Frazer batted .267.

But Frazier, who turns 30 next month, puts the ball in play, having never struck out more than 75 times in a season. The Mariners had eight players appear in more than 90 games last season and all struck out at least 99 times.

“Adam, to me, is one of the better strike-zone managers in baseball,” Dipoto said. “He’s got great contact skills. In an era where strikeouts are prevalent, he doesn’t strike out. His strikeout rates would be good in any era, really.”

Defensively, Frazier has primarily played second base or left field throughout his career. Should the Mariners plug Frazier in at second, it would give them the ability to move Abraham Toro, acquired last year from Houston before the trade deadline, to his natural position of third base.

Dipoto said as of now the Mariners view Frazier as their starting second baseman, while also fitting with Seattle's goal of having positional flexibility with significant chunks of its roster.

“The versatility that these guys have allows us to do so much in creative lineup building and doesn’t stop us from continuing to go out and search for that kind of bat impact that we’re trying to find in this market,” Dipoto said.

Mets go big, adding Starling Marte, Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar

The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

Marte’s four-year contract is worth $78 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. New York also has agreements in place with Canha, a veteran outfielder who also can play first base, and Escobar, who hit 28 homers in 2021. All are pending physicals and haven’t been announced by the team.

It’s the first set of big moves by New York since Billy Eppler took over as general manager, promising on his first day to pursue pricey free agents and create a perennial World Series contender.

The spending spree for Mets owner Steve Cohen also comes after he publicly criticized “unprofessional behavior” from the representation for pitcher Steven Matz, who has agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract with St. Louis.

Marte, 33, played for Miami and Oakland this year, batting .310 with 12 homers, 55 RBIs, and a major league-high 47 steals in 120 games. The 32-year-old Canha hit .231 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, and 12 steals in 141 games with Oakland this year. He spent his first seven big league seasons with the Athletics.

The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he batted .253 with 90 RBIs and a .786 OPS for Arizona and Milwaukee.

Rays finalize megadeal with Wander Franco

Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized and announced an $182 million, 11-year contract that includes a club option for the 2033 season. It could be worth up to $223 million if the club option is exercised and incentives are reached.

The contract is the largest financial commitment to a player in the 24-year history of the Rays, who won the American League East before the Red Sox eliminated them in the Division Series. It’s also the biggest deal in major league history for a player with less than a year of major league service time.

“This is a great day for Wander and for the Rays, and is evidence of the mutual trust between Wander and our organization,” Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “We are committed to fielding competitive teams year in and year out, and we all expect that Wander’s presence and contributions will play a large part in maintaining our standard of excellence.”

Franco is the fifth player with less than a year of big league experience to sign a long-term extension with the team. The others are third baseman Evan Longoria (2008), lefthander Matt Moore (2011), righthander Chris Archer (2014), and second baseman Brandon Lowe (2019).

“The pace at which Wander has developed speaks to his potential,” Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said in a statement. “We have seen him do special things on the field, particularly for a player that is only 20 years old. He’s an exceptionally driven, budding superstar who can contribute to our success for a long time.”

Franco made his major league debut June 22 and hit a three-run homer. He batted .288 with 18 doubles, five triples, seven homers and 39 RBIs in 70 games. He finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year voting and put together a 43-game on-base streak to tie Cincinnati’s Frank Robinson (1956) for the longest in major league history among players under 21.

Franco would have been eligible for free agency after the 2027 season. He gets a $5 million signing bonus, with $2.5 million payments on Dec. 1 and June 1, 2022.

The yearly salary breakdown is: $1 million in 2022, $2 million in 2023 and 2024, $8 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026, $22 million in 2027, and $25 million in each of the last five seasons. The 2033 club option is $25 million, with a $2 million buyout.

Franco’s deal also includes salary escalators if he finishes in the top five in voting for AL MVP. If he is traded before April 2, 2029, Franco receives a $3 million assignment bonus. It drops to $2 million if he is dealt on or after April 2, 2029.

Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin headed to Angels

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Angels plan to hire Phil Nevin as their third-base coach. Nevin spent the last four seasons as the Yankees’ third-base coaches, and was among multiple members of Aaron Boone’s staff who did not have their contracts renewed for 2022 . . . Free-agent reliever Héctor Neris is signing a two-year contract with Houston that will guarantee him $17 million, according to The Athletic, pending a physical. The 32-year-old fell out of the closer’s role for Philadelphia in midseason, finishing the year with 12 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 74 appearances.