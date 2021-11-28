The incident happened near the intersection of Route 6 and School Street, Bristol County Thomas M. Quinn III said on Twitter at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Earlier Sunday morning, Seekonk police cited an active scene in the area in a tweet and warned residents to stay away.

An armed suspect was left dead following an “engagement” with Seekonk police Sunday morning, according to State Police.

Quinn said his office and State Police detectives were investigating a fatality in the area.

A spokesman for Quinn’s office, Gregg Miliote, said he could not give any details about the incident.

Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for State Police, referred questions to the district attorney’s office in an e-mail.

No further information was available.

Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.