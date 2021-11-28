An armed suspect was left dead following an “engagement” with Seekonk police Sunday morning, according to State Police.
The incident happened near the intersection of Route 6 and School Street, Bristol County Thomas M. Quinn III said on Twitter at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Earlier Sunday morning, Seekonk police cited an active scene in the area in a tweet and warned residents to stay away.
Quinn said his office and State Police detectives were investigating a fatality in the area.
A spokesman for Quinn’s office, Gregg Miliote, said he could not give any details about the incident.
Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesman for State Police, referred questions to the district attorney’s office in an e-mail.
No further information was available.
Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.