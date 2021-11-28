“In terms of the snow it’s not going to be a whole lot,” said weather service meteorologist Andrew Loconto. “Most areas there may not really be enough to measure.”

Snow showers are expected to roll over the state beginning Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Unlike Friday’s snow, these showers will bring far less accumulation — with the highest totals expected to be around 2 inches in areas of the Berkshires.

After a brief reprieve on Saturday, more snow is expected to arrive in Massachusetts Sunday — though not much this time.

The snow is a result of a low-pressure system developing off the mid-Atlantic later today, forecasters wrote in a tweet.

On Sunday, temperatures were expected to remain cold with a high of 39 and there is a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m. in Boston, with winds topping out at 8 miles per hour. Potential snow and rain showers would come before 1 a.m. forecasters wrote.

The snow will probably begin arriving Sunday afternoon, in central and western Massachusetts, Loconto said, but most residents can expect just occasional flurries.

“Most areas see some flakes in the air more than anything else,” he said.

Monday will bring a slight chance for rain, snow, and freezing rain before 8 a.m. while it remains chilly. As temperatures rise, a slight chance of showers remains until 11 a.m.

The biggest impact of the system would be the potential for some light freezing drizzle during the Monday commute, between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., in the Metro West, North Shore, and Merrimack Valley areas of the state, Loconto said.

And there “could be some travel difficulties” as a result of roads not yet being treated for wintery conditions, he said.

Temperatures should warm up slightly during the week — with highs reaching near 50 degrees. The forecast does not call for any more snow but there is a chance of showers beginning Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

