But the number of people on the road wasn’t reaching the expected numbers, according to an AAA spokesman.

Airport workers and security are braced for the predicted increase in holiday travel. Massachusetts Port Authority spokeswoman Bernice Freedman said as many as 900,000 passengers were expected to travel through the airport from Nov. 19 through Monday.

As Thanksgiving weekend comes to an end, passengers from across the country are returning home through Boston’s Logan International Airport Sunday on what was predicted to be a busy travel day, one reaching near pre-pandemic numbers.

“All I can really tell you is that we’re just short of pre-pandemic levels as far as holiday travel,” said spokesman John Paul in a phone interview Sunday morning. “Usually the traffic is Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning for Thanksgiving, and it can be pretty substantial. Because people are staying a day or two days, it spreads out over the weekend, so it’s not as bad on the return trip as it could’ve been going out initially.”

For some travelers, the coronavirus’s looming threat with new variant Omicron and rise in COVID cases made traveling more stressful.

When it came to traveling in cars, however, a survey by AAA found that in Mass, Rhode Island, Connecticut 60 percent of people said the coronavirus pandemic didn’t affect their travel plans, said Paul.

While traffic on the road over the next few days is not expected to be heavy, Paul advises that people check Google maps or Waze to plan their return travel.

“If it normally takes you two or three hours to get someplace and you look and it says it’s going to take five hours maybe that’s a good excuse to have another piece of pie before you go home,” said Paul.

