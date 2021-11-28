It’s easy to spot someone with a broken leg. The crutches and the cast give it away.

The healing is usually pretty straightforward, too. Sure, it’s painful, but the human body has an amazing capacity to repair itself

Mental health issues, on the other hand, can be much harder to see. And the healing can last a lifetime.

“I am a single father, working part-time for a local grocery chain,” a man living south of Boston wrote to Globe Santa. “I am living with a multitude of diagnoses…[that] stem from experiencing a tragic house fire, which claimed the life of my sister.”

Parenting is a round the clock occupation, of course, and this father of three boys has been there for his sons in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“I am trying to get life back in order as quickly as possible,” he wrote. “But living on a part-time income does not leave a lot of revenue for extras.”

Sometimes a sibling is thrust into the role of caretaker when their parent is battling mental illness.

“I am a 15-year-old high school student trying to give my little 12-year-old sister the best Christmas ever,” a teenager from Boston wrote to Globe Santa. “For a while now my mom has been struggling.”

The girls adore their mother, but life at home hasn’t always been easy.

“She is trying the best she can to give me and my sister everything we deserve,” the youngster wrote.

The family has felt the love from Globe Santa before, she added, and for her sister’s sake they need a little help again this year.

“In the past we have received gifts from you guys such as books, game boards and so much more!” she wrote. “And we are so very grateful for that.”

Both of these families are on Globe Santa’s list this holiday season.

For 66 years, Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children during the holiday season.

Last year, the fund drive raised over $1.6 million and 30,593 children in 17,508 families celebrated the holidays with toys, games, books, and other presents.

You can help make a child happy by giving to Globe Santa by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.



