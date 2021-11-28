Boston police took two men into custody Sunday morning after officers responded to a report of an act of vandalism in Roslindale, authorities said.

Officers arrived shortly after 7 a.m. at 4557 Washington St., where a man told them his vehicle was vandalized with spray paint while he was stopped at a red light, Boston police said in a statement.

Police canvassed the area and found two men spray-painting the wall of a business close to the intersection of Belgrade Avenue and Walworth Street, according to the statement. The men ran away from the officers, while one, later identified as Alejandro Perez-Hobrecker, appeared to be holding a knife in his hand, police said.