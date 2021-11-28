We have Jessica Mitford’s 1963 book to thank for hard-fought consumer protections
Re “A grave decision now costs less than full retail: Startup disrupts the death business with direct sales of caskets to families” (Page A1, Nov. 21): Janelle Nanos’s article discusses the important changes that occurred in the funeral industry when more transparency in consumer costs was legislated in the 1970s. Those changes did not come about on their own. They were hard-fought and they resulted from years of agitation by consumers, many of whom were instigated by Jessica Mitford’s blockbuster, “The American Way of Death,” published in 1963.
Mitford’s best-selling efforts as a muckraker were part of a larger cultural sensibility that believed in collective action for social change. Importantly, Mitford’s book was influential across political and religious lines; many of her strongest supporters were clergy members. Mitford deserves attention for bringing about important reforms by mobilizing constituencies that today are hopelessly divided. The many citizen activists, from consumer advocates to members of memorial cooperatives, who fought for those changes deserve to be acknowledged also. Unless we credit their efforts, the rights they fought so hard for may simply disappear.
Carla Kaplan
Advertisement
Boston
The writer is the Davis Distinguished Professor of American Literature at Northeastern University. She is currently completing a biography of Jessica Mitford, forthcoming from HarperCollins.
Do online casket vendors offer a 2-for-1 sale?
I read with interest the article about buying a coffin from an online vendor and saving significant money over the markup that funeral homes routinely charge the bereaved. Aside from saving the money, buying my coffin before I die would be the perfect solution to my chronic storage problems.
I hope that Titan Caskets and its direct-to-consumer competitors might offer some options for us, the living, to use our coffins for: storing out-of-season clothing (a cedar-lined model); safeguarding our holiday dishes and stemware (a coffin with shelving); keeping our cigars and pipe tobacco nice and fresh (a humidor option); and a model that would hold our last will and testament and precious family heirlooms where our family members will find them. Let’s not forget a DIY version for the person who would enjoy assembling the coffin in their home woodworking shop.
Advertisement
Come to think of it, I might buy two.
Allen M. Spivack
Jamaica Plain