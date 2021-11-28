We have Jessica Mitford’s 1963 book to thank for hard-fought consumer protections

Re “A grave decision now costs less than full retail: Startup disrupts the death business with direct sales of caskets to families” (Page A1, Nov. 21): Janelle Nanos’s article discusses the important changes that occurred in the funeral industry when more transparency in consumer costs was legislated in the 1970s. Those changes did not come about on their own. They were hard-fought and they resulted from years of agitation by consumers, many of whom were instigated by Jessica Mitford’s blockbuster, “The American Way of Death,” published in 1963.

Mitford’s best-selling efforts as a muckraker were part of a larger cultural sensibility that believed in collective action for social change. Importantly, Mitford’s book was influential across political and religious lines; many of her strongest supporters were clergy members. Mitford deserves attention for bringing about important reforms by mobilizing constituencies that today are hopelessly divided. The many citizen activists, from consumer advocates to members of memorial cooperatives, who fought for those changes deserve to be acknowledged also. Unless we credit their efforts, the rights they fought so hard for may simply disappear.