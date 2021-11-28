“I think what happens with Jake, and what we’ve seen over the last few years,” noted Cassidy, following the club’s late-morning optional workout in Brighton. “When the production is there, [he’s giving] more second effort — the two go hand-in-hand. When it’s not there, we lose a little bit of that.”

Despite his age, experience, and sound health, that total did not grow Sunday night with the Canucks in town. The former first-round draft pick went from left wing to left out, yanked from the lineup by coach Bruce Cassidy , who said yet again that he needs to see more effort and consistency out of DeBrusk.

Jake DeBrusk is not a kid anymore, not in NHL terms. Now 25 years old, he is in his fifth NHL season and has suited up for 261 regular-season games.

DeBrusk was not alone in Cassidy’s need-to-see-more doghouse. Veteran Erik Haula, he of 473 NHL games, joined DeBrusk on the sidelines. The two are on the books this year for a combined $7.23 million and were penciled at the start of the season as third-line fixtures.

Instead, Cassidy went with a newly-formed No. 3 trio of Nick Foligno, Trent Frederic, and Karson Kuhlman. Foligno moved from right wing to left for the first time this season. Frederic was back after a two-week absence following a concussion. Kuhlman was in the lineup for the first time since playing back-to-back on Nov. 13-14.

Cassidy underscored again that DeBrusk can’t afford “drop-off” in his effort.

“That’s been the ask of him now for a number of years,” added an even-toned Cassidy. “Any 20-goal scorer still only scores once every four games, right? If that’s playing every game, more or less … you still need the other things. So a little bit more of an ask there, second effort away from the puck, working to keep it out of your net, etc.”

DeBrusk is among the faster skaters in the lineup. It’s one of his best traits, though he too often blends into the woodwork when he doesn’t make it an asset.

“Footspeed,” said Cassidy. “I’d like to see that every night. I’d like to see him impact the game with his footspeed every night, in some way, shape or form — whether it’s forecheck, attacking the net, penalty kill whatever the case may be. That’s where we’re at, and we’re seeing that drop-off again. So it’s a reminder, ‘Hey, bring us the effort - whether [or not] production happens - but we need that.’”

Versatile Foligno looking to get off the mark

The versatile Foligno, who picked up a pair of assists in Wednesday’s win at Buffalo, said he figures the 966 games he played prior to Sunday were fairly evenly split among the three forward spots.

“I’ve played so much all over the place, I just think I am comfortable wherever,” he said. “I think I’ve grown to be a player that just understands, you know, if the coach puts you in a situation then first of all, they trust you in that spot — go out and do your job. I think I’m confident, playing so many years, growing my game and being a player that can play anywhere, it’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

A left shot, it’s more natural for Foligno to play the left wing.

“And I’ve probably had more success on that side,” he said. “But I’ve enjoyed the right side, too. And obviously center as well. I know it sounds cliché and it’s probably annoying to hear, but I’ve grown to go where the coach needs you and that’s usually a sign of responsibility and trust.”

All that said, Foligno enters game No. 977 still in search of his first goal this season, in his 10th game since signing as a free agent over the summer.

“I actually like where my game is trending right now,” said Foligno. “Listen, I know there’s a goose egg in the goal column, but I’m planning on rectifying that, and I know I can. I also think you can’t get caught up in that stuff. I play the game a certain way and I think I bring value in other aspects. But one area I do want to help in is offense. If I can continue to trend the way I think I am, those looks are going to open up.”

Bigger bodies on the third line, Cassidy said, could bring a “different element” to that trio, noting the added heft of Foligno and Frederic.

“Different type of players than Haula and DeBrusk,” he said. “Maybe we’ll see a little more straight-line, physicality and forecheck type of line. Heaviness.”

Ullmark gets the nod

Needing to break a two-game losing streak on home ice, both with rookie Jeremy Swayman in net, Cassidy called on Linus Ullmark to make the start against the Canucks. Ullmark’s last appearance was a 5-2 win at Philly on Nov. 20. Cassidy is eager to see one of his tenders get into a winning rhythm, and hopes the upcoming busy schedule (Detroit, Nashville, and Tampa between now and Saturday) will be the testing ground needed for Swayman or Ullmark to get hot … The Bruins entered the night with a mediocre 5-7-0 mark thus far against clubs that began Sunday with records of .500-plus. They were outscored, 42-31, in those 12 games. The Bruins were a perfect 5-0 against bottom-feeders such as the Canucks with a lopsided 22-7 scoring advantage … Connor Clifton was the spare/scratch on defense. “Cliffy” hasn’t suited up since his -1 night against Montreal on Nov. 14, in part because Cassidy has been impressed the last two weeks by the play of Jakub Zboril.

