The Celtics blew a 7-point lead with three minutes left Friday in San Antonio but countered Sunday night by extending their fourth quarter lead and using Richardson, Romeo Langford and the soon-to-be Enes Kanter Freedom to close out the win.

Five players scored in double figures, including 18 from reserve Josh Richardson, as the Celtics used defense and pulled away with a 109-97 win over the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

TORONTO — Their response to Friday’s difficult loss was exactly what coach Ime Udoka wanted. The Celtics avoided any major lapses, got major relief on a night when Jayson Tatum struggled offensively and earned an important road win.

Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 21 points while Al Horford added 17 and Jaylen Brown scored 16. Kanter added 10 rebounds a day before he officially becomes a US citizen and adds “Freedom” to his name.

Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points but scored just 2 in the final quarter. Scottie Barnes added 21.

The two teams spent most of the third period trading baskets but the Raptors took the lead because their baskets were 3-pointers. Rookie Scottie Barnes scored 12 points in the period, hitting three 3-pointers as Toronto grabbed a 73-71 lead with 3:51 left in the period.

Al Horford, who had his best offensive game in a few weeks, countered with consecutive baskets and Marcus Smart gave the Celtics a 5-point lead with a quick-release 3-pointer.

Boston took an 80-76 lead into the final period despite 4 points from Jayson Tatum and sub-40 percent shooting.

The Celtics came in reeling after their disheartening 96-88 loss to San Antonio on Friday, where they allowed a 15-0 Spurs game-ending run. They also were without Dennis Schröder, who sat out with a lingering sprained right ankle.

They did welcome back Josh Richardson, who missed the past two games with a non-COVID illness, and immediately scored 10 points in his first even minutes as Boston went on a 13-0 run to take a 35-26 lead early in the second period.

While their shooting struggles continued — 34.1 percent in the first half — the Celtics attacked the basket and drew 14 personal fouls in the first two periods. They maintained their lead by making 19 of 20 free throws, including five from Richardson.

The issue was 12 first-half turnovers that led to 11 Toronto points. The Celtics were on the verge several times of building a comfortable lead, but sloppiness led to empty possessions and Toronto fast-breaks baskets.

Tatum scored just 3 points in the opening half on 1-for-9 shooting as his early-game struggles have returned. He scored 3 in the first half against San Antonio. Jaylen Brown, who continued to be a game-time decision because of his right hamstring, led Boston with 11 points as it led 54-51.

The Raptors were banged up as usual without leading scorer OG Anunoby but the combination of Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Barnes were good enough to keep Toronto close. VanVleet led the Raptors with 16 first-half points while Siakam went on an early flurry and added 12.

Barnes woke up in the third quarter after coach Nick Nurse pulled him two minutes into the game after two careless turnovers.

