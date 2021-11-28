News of the negotiation broke this month, with a source confirming advanced talks in which current owner and Penguins Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux will retain an ownership stake and leadership role in the franchise.

The NHL still has to approve the deal before it can become official. The league’s Board of Governors, chaired by Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, still has to grant its approval. The 32 owners will meet in December.

Fenway Sports Group signed the purchase agreement Sunday for a controlling stake of the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League, according to two industry sources.

A purchase price in the deal has yet to be disclosed, although the franchise was valuated at $845 million this year by Sportico.

The Bruins own 20 percent of NESN, with FSG owning the rest. The Bruins were kept abreast of FSG’s talks with the Penguins.

FSG has its eyes on further expansion, with interest in NBA, NFL, WNBA, MLS, NWSL, and European soccer teams, as well as sports-associated industries.

The pending deal would represent the first evidence that FSG — owners of the Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, half of RFK Racing (NASCAR), NESN, Fenway Sports Management, and Fenway Real Estate —has been able to implement the growth strategy it embarked upon after it received a capital injection of $750 million from RedBird Capital Partners in March.

John Henry, principal owner of FSG, owns the Boston Globe.

At the MLB owners meetings in Chicago, FSG chairman Tom Werner, the second-largest shareholder at FSG, said, “We’re interested in expanding, and it doesn’t have to be that the only expansion is by acquiring a professional franchise.”

Last month, FSG, in a consortium with RedBird, Nike, and Epic Games, made a significant investment in SpringHill Company, the entertainment, marketing, and content company founded by NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Both James and Carter became partners at FSG in March, when RedBird also joined the partners’ list as the third-largest shareholder.

Michael Silverman