Rodgers went 28 of 45 for 307 yards as the Packers bounced back from a 34-31 loss at Minnesota. The reigning MVP threw touchdown passes of 7 yards to Randall Cobb and 5 yards to A.J. Dillon.

The Rams outscored Green Bay, 11-0, in the fourth quarter, but their comeback attempt ended when Adrian Amos recovered an onside kick with 17 seconds left.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers withstood pain from a toe injury, threw two touchdown passes, and also ran for a score in the Green Bay Packers’ 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Green Bay (9-3) has never lost consecutive games within the same season during Matt LaFleur’s three-year coaching tenure.

Rodgers, who didn’t practice all week, says he has a fracture of his pinkie toe. He practiced just once in the week leading up to his 385-yard, four-touchdown performance at Minnesota.

The Rams (7-4) dropped their third straight game and continually made mistakes to create scoring opportunities for Green Bay, which scored 16 points off three turnovers.

Matthew Stafford went 21 of 38 for 302 yards with three touchdown passes. But he also lost a fumble to set up a touchdown and had an interception returned for another. Stafford has thrown a pick-6 in each of the last three games.

Odell Beckham Jr. had five catches for 81 yards, with a 54-yard touchdown in his second game as a Ram. The Packers pursued Beckham when the Browns released him earlier this season, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection chose LA instead.

Rodgers opened the scoring and put the Packers ahead for good with a 1-yard touchdown to cap a drive that began at the Rams 6-yard line. Green Bay’s Rashan Gary, coming back from an elbow injury that sidelined him last week, sacked Stafford and hit the quarterback’s elbow to cause a fumble that Preston Smith recovered to give the Packers first-and-goal.

In the third quarter, Los Angeles’ J.J. Koski was returning a punt when Dominique Dafney forced a fumble that Krys Barnes recovered at the Rams 27. That turnover set up Mason Crosby's 29-yard field goal that extended Green Bay’s lead to 30-17.

Later in the third, Rasul Douglas made it 36-17 by stepping in front of Stafford’s pass to Cooper Kupp and scoring his first career touchdown on a 32-yard interception return.