The Montreal Canadiens fired general manager Marc Bergevin and two other executives Sunday amid on-ice struggles just months after advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens announced Bergevin’s dismissal along with those of assistant GM Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson , senior vice president of public affairs and communications. “Their relentless work allowed our fans to experience many memorable moments, including last summer’s playoff run that culminated with the Stanley Cup Final,” team owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. “I think, however, that the time has come for a leadership change within our hockey operations department that will bring a new vision and should allow our fans and partners to continue cheering for a championship team.” The Canadiens said Jeff Gorton will serve as executive vice president of hockey operations as the team searches for a new general manager. Bergevin was in his 10th season as the team’s GM. Montreal has a 6-15-2 record this season and is ahead of only the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference standings. Bergevin’s long-term status with the team had been a question since he entered the season on an expiring contract . . . The San Jose Sharks placed forward Evander Kane on waivers and plan to send him to the AHL if he isn’t claimed by another team.

Southern California is finalizing a deal for Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley to be its next coach in a stunning and rare move of one traditional college football powerhouse swiping another’s highly accomplished head coach, according to multiple reports. Riley is 55-10 in five seasons leading the Sooners, winning four Big 12 titles, and making three College Football Playoff appearances. The Athletic, the Los Angeles Times, and Yahoo were among the first to report Riley’s decision. USC fired Clay Helton in September early in his seventh season in charge, and the school has been searching for a head coach to revive a program that has had meager success since a dominant run through the 2000s under Pete Carroll that included two national titles.

Florida hires Billy Napier from Louisiana-Lafayette

Florida hired Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier to be the Gators’ next football coach. The move ends a quick process that landed Florida its top target one week after it fired Dan Mullen. The 42-year-old Napier will remain with the Ragin Cajuns (11-1) this week as they prepare to host Appalachian State (10-2) in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Saturday. He is 39-12 in four seasons in Lafayette, including 32-5 the past three years. Mullen was fired last Sunday after the Florida’s fourth loss in five games.

Duke and David Cutcliffe parting ways

David Cutcliffe won’t return for a 15th season as Duke’s coach after the school announced a “mutual agreement for separation” following the Blue Devils’ winless Atlantic Coast Conference record. The school’s announcement came a day after the Blue Devils (3-9, 0-8) closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami. That marked the first winless slate for Duke in league play under Cutcliffe, who transformed the Blue Devils from one of the nation’s worst performers into a regular bowl contender and even claimed a division title in the ACC in 2013 before the program slid badly in the past two seasons.

Sonny Dykes set to be introduced as TCU’s new coach

Sonny Dykes is set to be introduced as TCU’s new coach on Tuesday after four seasons at SMU, according to a person familiar with the decision. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report plans for Dykes to be formally introduced Tuesday. The son of former Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes had been considered a top candidate for the Frogs job since Gary Patterson and TCU mutually agreed Oct. 31 to part ways with four games left in the season.

Baseball

Avisail Garcia, Marlins agree to deal

Free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with the Miami Marlins, a person with knowledge of the situation said. Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. The Marlins will become Garcia’s fifth team. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBIs — both career-bests — for Milwaukee in 2021.

College basketball

BC women win over Albany

The Boston College women’s basketball team defeated Albany 77-65 at Conte Forum. The Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season after their third straight win, while Albany falls to 1-3. Makayla Dickens (Virginia Beach, Va./Princess Anne) turned in her best performance of the season, as she led three players in double figures with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Dickens also added five rebounds and four assists. Taylor Soule was up to her usual ways with 17 points on six baskets, led the team with a season-best six rebounds, and dished out three helpers. Ally VanTimmeren joined Dickens in providing a lift off the bench, pouring in a season-best 15 points (13 in the first half) and shot 7-for-8 from the field.

Miscellany

Three countries advance in Davis Cup Finals

Britain, Kazakhstan, and Croatia each advanced to the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals by winning their groups. Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. and Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon were fined by the NBA. Carter was fined $35,000 for " forcefully throwing " his protective glasses at a game official in the Magic’s loss at Cleveland on Saturday night.Dedmon was docked $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from the team bench into the spectator stands Saturday night in a victory at Chicago . . . Sir Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Formula One Williams Racing, has died. He was 79.