KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup ski racing tour to North America by setting yet another record — and the two-time Olympic champion did it on home snow.

Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova — her main rival — for her 46th career win in slalom. That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom.

While the 26-year-old Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she can almost consider Killington a hometown race because she attended Vermont’s Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.