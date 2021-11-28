The Patriots are back at it after a 10-day layoff, taking on the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m. on CBS.

New England enters the matchup with a seven-game winning streak, having dispatched the Falcons on Thursday Night Football more than a week ago.

The Titans, who lost to the lowly Texans last week to end a six-game win streak of their own, hope to play spoiler to the successful run the Patriots have been on.