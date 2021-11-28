The Patriots are back at it after a 10-day layoff, taking on the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m. on CBS.
New England enters the matchup with a seven-game winning streak, having dispatched the Falcons on Thursday Night Football more than a week ago.
The Titans, who lost to the lowly Texans last week to end a six-game win streak of their own, hope to play spoiler to the successful run the Patriots have been on.
We’ll be offering live updates throughout the game. Follow along below.
Predict the game — 11:22 a.m.
What happens today? #Patriots #Titans— Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) November 28, 2021
Great day for football — 11:19 a.m.
Looking at season conditions for football this afternoon in Foxborough — expect temperatures in the 30s to low 40s with clouds and winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. There’s a roughly 10 percent chance of precipitation. Doesn’t look like it’ll be a weather game today at Gillette.
Pregame reading list — 11:05 a.m.
The only way to get ready for game day:
Welcome back — 11 a.m.
Welcome back to football, everyone, and the start of the post-Thanksgiving dash to the postseason. This afternoon, we have a compelling matchup on tap as the Patriots (7-4) look to take down the Titans (8-3) and cement a place near the top of the AFC standings. Keep it here all afternoon, because we’ll have all the updates you’ll need. That includes the latest from Foxborough, pregame betting information, a look around the league, weather news, inactive analysis, and much more. CUE THE THEME SONG.
