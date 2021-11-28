Marchand, last seen here Friday getting smacked by an Artemi Panarin flying glove, popped in one from the low slot after linemate Pastrnak rang one off the crossbar.

After falling into a 2-1 hole in the second, and their game losing steam, the Bruins came up with the 2-2 equalizer on a Marchand power-play strike with 11:15 remaining in regulation.

Lethargic in stretches and working from behind for much the opening two periods, the Bruins rallied for a pair of late third-period goals, first by Brad Marchand and then by David Pastrnak — en route to a 3-2 win over the Canucks Sunday night at the Garden.

Then with 3:24 to go, again working on a power play, Pastrnak cashed in the winner at the left post off of Marchand’s cross-crease feed. The crafty Marchand zipped around Kyle Burroughs deep in the right wing corner, advanced to the net, then fired across the relay for Pastrnak to bank.

Patrice Bergeron scored into an empty net with nine seconds to go, but the goal was taken off the board when replay showed Bergeron to be offside by a stride on right wing as Marchand carried into the zone.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak on home ice by the Bruins. Pastrnak attempted 18 shots for the night, seven of which made it to the net.

Linus Ullmark made 36 saves in the Boston net. Ex-Bruins tender Jaro Halak stopped 39 of 42 shots.

If not for the Bruins winning an offside challenge, the struggling ‘Nucks would have carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission. But Vancouver was caught with one man over the line on a Conor Garland goal at 17:33, a bomb from above the right wing circle, and the two sides were knotted at one apiece after 20:00.

Anton Blidh, gaining confidence as the fourth line left winger the last couple of weeks, fired home the 1-1 equalizer with a Pavel Bure-like rush into the zone at 5:51. After retrieving a puck and springing into transition in the neutral zone, Blidh entered the zone with speed, and with three defenders backing up, and snapped off a long-range wrister to make it 1-0.

Halak, the ex-Bruin in the Vancouver net, should have cut off Blidh’s shot with a routine glove save. But it was a prime example of the good things that can happen when firing the puck on net. Halak was a blink late, and Blidh had his first goal of the season, and third of his NHL career.

Less than two minutes earlier, at 3:33, Vancouver opened the night’s scoring with a power-play goal, Tanner Pearson cashing in on a second-effort play in the crease.

Truth is, much like Halak, Ullmark should have been able to cut it off. Goal No. 3 this season for Pearson, with 16 seconds remaining on a Jakub Zboril interference infraction.

The ‘Nucks, 6-13-2 before pulling into town, finally scored a goal that counted for the 2-1 lead at 12:31 of the second. Not only did it count, but it was Garland who scored it.

Like the first ‘Nucks goal, it looked as if Ullmark should have had the shot, despite the fact that Jason Dickinson did post a heavy screen at the top of his crease. Garland swooped into the left wing circle, swept a quick wrister toward the net and the puck went directly through Dickinson’s legs and then directly past a startled Ullmark.

Meanwhile, the Bruins didn’t keep their offensive traction going in the second. They weren’t peppering Halak with shots. Marchand provided the only real action in the Vancouver end, where he dealt out a couple of board-rattling hits in an obvious attempt to lift his teammates’ emotions. It didn’t work.

Through 40:00, Marchand had a game-high four hits.

Late in the second, trying to provide some spark from behind the bench, coach Bruce Cassidy changed his top two lines slightly, by flipping Craig Smith to No. 1 RW with Marchand and Bergeron and putting Pastrnak with Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle.

