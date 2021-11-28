Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins feasted off five sacks and three interceptions on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers, 33-10, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

In all three phases, the Miami Dolphins had all the answers.

“We look like the team that we kind of wanted to be at the beginning of this year,” Tagovailoa said.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami (5-7), which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes for the Panthers (5-7), who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

“As it evolved, or devolved I should say ... I purely believe Miami outplayed us today, outcoached us today,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “They were better than us today. Pretty simple to me.”

Newton finished with 92 yards passing, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. It all added up to a quarterback rating of 5.8, by far the worst of his career. He did have Carolina’s lone touchdown, a 1-yard spin in the first quarter.

“Nothing that they did was out of the ordinary,” Newton said. “It wasn’t like we weren’t prepared. It just comes down to execution.”

Jaelan Phillips had three of the Dolphins’ five sacks, and Nik Needham, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland had interceptions for Miami.

The Panthers are 0-7 when allowing 21 or more points this season, and 5-0 otherwise. And the Dolphins had 21 on the board by halftime, thanks to special teams and two scoring drives.

Justin Coleman grabbed Duke Riley’s blocked punt and plowed in from 2 yards to get Miami on the board. Waddle had a touchdown catch from Tagovailoa after one of Newton’s interceptions set up a 9-yard drive — punctuated by Waddle actually doing a waddle in the end zone — and Gaskin scored on a direct snap to make it 21-7.

When Miami’s lead got to 27-10 in the third quarter, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns lit into teammates on the sideline, a tirade captured by television cameras.

If he was hoping it would provide a spark, it didn’t.

“Nobody comes out and thinks they’re going to lose or prepares to lose a game,” said linebacker Haason Reddick, who was flagged for a costly taunting penalty. “The fact that we lost is probably what caused that.”

Jets 21, Texans 14 — Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown in his return from a sprained right knee, helping New York (3-8) rally past Houston (2-9) to snap a three-game skid. The No. 2 overall pick in April who missed the last four games was rusty early and threw an interception, but put the Jets on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter. The Jets converted two fourth-down attempts on a drive that ended with a 37-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola that capped the scoring with about 3½ minutes to go. Tyrod Taylor threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter to give the Texans a 14-3 lead, but they couldn’t do anything offensively after that, earning just four first downs across their final seven drives.

Giants 13, Eagles 7 — The New York defense rose up to intercept Jalen Hurts three times and held Philadelphia (5-7) to a season-low in points in beating the error-prone Eagles, who had four turnovers as the Giants (4-7) somewhat responded to the firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Daniel Jones hit Philadelphia native Chris Myarick with a 1-yard score, and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards. Hurts had thrown five interceptions all season until finding cornerback Darnay Holmes, linebacker Tae Crowder, and safety Xavier McKinney. The one by Crowder hurt most, a goal-line pick on the final play of the first half that got New York its first opening-half shutout since December 2018.

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14 — Cordarrelle Patterson ran for a career-high 108 yards and two touchdowns in his return from an ankle injury, and Atlanta (5-6) found the end zone and the win column for the first time in three weeks at Jacksonville (2-9). The Falcons finished with a season-high 149 yards on the ground, their most since October 2020, while Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on the Jaguars’ second series and James Robinson fumbled on the next drive. Atlanta led, 21-3, on Matt Ryan’s TD pass to Russell Gage, but the Jags clawed their way back late and got the ball back down seven with 2:14 remaining. Lawrence, who had found Tavon Austin for a score and connected with James O’Shaughnessy for a 2-point conversion, threw incomplete on four straight downs.