When he whips off the blanket, there it is: Major League Soccer’s Supporters’ Shield. The gleaming silver-plated soccer trophy is annually awarded to the fans of the MLS team with the best regular-season record. It is believed to be the only sports trophy paid for, owned, and controlled by fans.

“I’m keeping a low profile,” says Matt Zytka, 32, the president of the Midnight Riders, a New England Revolution fan club, after he scurries up the stairs to a booth in the back corner.

A man walks into a bar. He’s concealing something the size of a manhole cover under a large black fleece blanket. The bouncer at The Banshee, a neighborhood Irish soccer bar in Savin Hill, gives him a knowing nod.

Measuring 19 inches in diameter and weighing 26.8 pounds, the bronze and stainless steel trophy is heavy metal indeed.

“It’s really is one of a kind,” says Zytka, who will help caretake the Shield. “This is the one trophy that doesn’t go into a team’s trophy case, it goes from fan base to fan base.”

If the Revolution want to use it as a Thanksgiving turkey platter, they’ve got to get permission from either of their fan groups, the Midnight Riders or the Rebellion.

“We’ll let them borrow it, but it has to come back to the fans at the end of the night, that’s part of the contract with the Supporters’ Shield Foundation. It really is a testament to the power of soccer fans,” says Zytka, a graphic designer by trade.

He takes a sip from a pint of Guinness and ponders where the shield ranks among the other famous trophies. Nothing beats the beloved Stanley Cup, which has its own white-gloved keepers.

“I’d rank it right under the Stanley Cup,” he says. “It’s more visually interesting, and cooler looking than the Lombardi Trophy (NFL). The NBA trophy is undistinguished. Is that supposed to be a ball going into a net? I worry about the flag stems on the MLB trophy. Too fragile.”

Revolution forward Gustavo Bou celebrated with fans after the team was formally presented with the Supporters' Shield. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The shield was designed by Kyle Stewart to only have three pieces (including an engraved nameplate that is updated every year). It was built to be able to withstand a beating.

“Its weight makes people handle it with care,” says the maker of the shield, Frank Bordieri of General Findings of Toronto, in an email.

But accidents do happen.

“When it was in Toronto and the team was doing a press conference at City Hall, one of the players dropped it on its edge onto the concrete and it barely left a mark,” says Bordieri.

Zytka keeps the shield in its big case right next to the bed in his cozy Allston apartment. It takes up a lot of room and competes with his girlfriend for his affection.

“She’s bemused but she understands,” he says.

Matt Zytka transports the Supporters' Shield in a special case. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

He loves it, but also acknowledges it is a tremendous responsibility.

“It’s really a pain in my ass,” he says chuckling out loud. “The guy who had it before me in Philadelphia said, ‘I was happy to win it and I’m happy to get rid of it’.”

The Philadelphia Union secretly handed it off early to Zytka, who flew to Florida before the clinching game in Orlando in late October.

The zip-tied bulky case adorned with logos weighed 63½ pounds. Zytka paid $150 in extra baggage fees, and then worried about it until it slid down the chute at baggage claim.

In 2020, the trophy was late due to a delay by UPS sending it from Los Angeles to Philadelphia. When the Shield missed its flight, the Philadelphia Union panicked.

They went to Target and bought a 16-inch pizza tray. That didn’t work out. So, they called Captain America, or at least a Captain America look-alike.

It was Saturday morning and Jeremy Sullivan, 27, a shipping clerk at National Pipe Fittings, was trying to sleep in, but his phone kept ringing off the hook. After the fifth missed call, he finally picked up.

It was his girlfriend’s sister’s fiancée, who worked for the Union.

“He was frantic,” says Sullivan. “He says, “I know you have a Captain America’s shield. Can we borrow it? We will take good care of it.”

Forty-five minutes later they were at his Delran, New Jersey door.

“I told them whatever happens, happens. I don’t mind making people happy at all.”

His shield was not just a Halloween toy, it was a $300, 22-inch full aluminum shield, with leather straps and a 110-pound force magnet on the back to make it stick to the harness on his back.

“It was the real deal,” says Sullivan, who wears a full Captain America costume at conventions. He had hoped to cheer up sick kids in the hospital by wearing it, but Covid squashed those plans.

Jeremy Sullivan's Captain America shield is usually part of a costume he wears to conventions, but it was once used by the Philadelphia Union as a fill-in for the MLS's Supporters' Shield when theirs didn't arrive in time for an on-field ceremony. Courtesy of Jeremy Sullivan

The idea of a shield was first raised by Nick Lawrus, a Tampa Bay Mutiny fan in early 1997. But there was bickering and fundraising problems and it wasn’t until 1999 that the first Supporters’ Shield was awarded.

In 2006, the US Soccer Federation strengthened the award by giving the Supporters’ Shield winner an automatic berth in the CONCACAF Champions League. Winning the shield also guarantees a first-round bye in the MLS playoffs.

The nonprofit Supporters’ Shield Foundation financed a new redesigned shield partly by selling “I Support the Shield” scarves.

The original shield was never returned by the San Jose Ultras, the Earthquakes fan group, according to Steven Ferrezza, Supporters’ Shield Foundation president and Empire Supporters Club (Red Bulls) board member.

“They claim they don’t have it. We can’t prove that they do,” says Ferrezza. “We just want it back so we can send it to the soccer hall of fame.”

The current shield was first awarded in 2013. Since then, it has travelled coast-to-coast and in Canada.

A Seattle fan once strapped it on his back and climbed Mt. Ranier for charity.

Matt Zytka (left) of the Midnight Riders and Cory Cloutier, president of the Rebellion, presented Carles Gil and the Revolution the Supporter's Shield. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Ferrezza, who has a shield tattooed on his left wrist, says the shield has been to the top of the Empire State Building and has also met Santa Claus at Macy’s on 34th Street.

“A dozen of us had a very confused Santa who had no idea what the shield was,” says Ferrezza.

On Nov. 7, the shield was the main attraction in the Gillette Stadium parking lot. Fans waited in line to take selfies with it before it was first presented to the team after the game.

“Every Revs fan is going to be able to touch it,” says a pumped up Zytka.

After the game, he and Cory Cloutier, president of the Rebellion, presented it to the Revs players for a celebration. There was confetti and joy as each player hoisted it up over their heads. It may not be the ultimate goal, but the Revs players are ecstatic.

Asked if he was going to sleep with it, Cloutier laughs.

“I plead the fifth,” he says.

“This means a lot,” Revolution fan Kaeden Carlson said. “I’ve been a fan since I was 5 years old. Losing five times as a (MLS Cup) finalist has been awful but to finally win this now it feels great. Awesome.” Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.