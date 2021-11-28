Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines is racing to make a vaccine because, despite donation pledges, supply is short and just 6 percent of Africa's 1.2 billion people have been inoculated.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — In an industrial area of this seaside city, a little-known biotech company is entering a pivotal phase of making Africa’s first coronavirus vaccine by attempting to replicate Moderna’s highly effective mRNA-based shot.

Getting Africa, and other parts of the world, vaccinated has gained new urgency with the emergence of a new variant, dubbed Omicron, that was first detected by South African scientists. Health officials have warned since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago that the coronavirus will continue to evolve and spread as long as significant populations remained unvaccinated.

With help from the World Health Organization and international consultants, including from the US National Institutes of Health, Afrigen has become part of the African continent’s first training and technology transfer hub for mRNA vaccines, a step toward answering calls from global health officials for Africa to develop its own vaccine-manufacturing capability to avoid supply shortages during a crisis.

What's missing is the vaccine formula. Moderna refuses to share its recipe, citing intellectual property, so Afrigen has used publicly available information and help from outside advisers to begin making the vaccine.

If Moderna were to share information, Afrigen managing director Petro Terblanche said, the company could produce a replica within a year. Without it, the time estimate balloons to three years.

"It will be an interesting debate when we get to Phase 3, and we have a vaccine ready for low-income countries," she said, "and Moderna says, 'No, you can't proceed.'"

Moderna, for its part, announced last month that it would spend up to $500 million to build its own vaccine plant in Africa — with Senegal, Rwanda, and South Africa as possible sites — to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year. Moderna spokeswoman Colleen Hussey did not respond to a request for comment.

Afrigen's team of scientists hopes, ultimately, to transfer the technology to other manufacturers in developing regions, in an effort to avoid a repeat of the global coronavirus vaccine inequity that has left poorer countries scrambling for supplies during the worst pandemic in a century.

Now, with the genetic sequence for the vaccine in hand, the Afrigen team is preparing to develop the first complete lab sample, which they will then compare to Moderna's version.

The challenge for Afrigen is to ensure the vaccine can be developed at scale and that its quality is always the same, said Martin Friede, coordinator of the WHO's Initiative for Vaccine Research, which is leading the technology transfer effort in Africa.

"It's like saying you know how to make a loaf of bread but you are now asked to set up a process to make 100,000 loaves per day," Friede said.

Afrigen is working toward creating a vaccine that is less expensive than Moderna’s and will not require freezing in storage, both of which are essential for widespread distribution in poorer countries.

"All eyes are on us," said Caryn Fenner, Afrigen's technical director. "If one really thinks about the bigness of it and its significance, it almost cripples you."