Janey’s move — which blocked enforcement of court-approved evictions in Boston — came in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling overturning a similar federal ban, and in the heat of this fall’s mayoral race when Janey’s rivals were urging her to do more to protect vulnerable tenants. Since the start of the pandemic, housing advocates have argued that eviction bans protect public health by keeping people in their homes, and out of crowded apartments where disease can more easily spread.

In response to a lawsuit filed by a Boston landlord and a constable, Judge Irene Bagdoian said the city had overstepped its public health emergency powers when the Janey administration in late August announced a blanket ban on enforcing evictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But it drew immediate legal fire from critics, who say such bans effectively force landlords to house people without compensation and stretch public health powers too far. In this case, Bagdoian agreed, noting that in Massachusetts, evictions are a matter of state law, not local authority.

Advertisement

“This court perceives great mischief in allowing a municipality or one of it agencies to exceed its power, even for compelling reasons,” she wrote, noting that a suburban town could use a similar public health rationale to circumvent laws requiring affordable housing, for instance. “In this court’s view, such expansion of power by a governmental agency, even for compelling reasons, should be unthinkable in a democratic system of governance.”

In Boston, what happens next is unclear. As a candidate, now-Mayor Michelle Wu described Janey’s moratorium as “temporary relief,” but said more is needed to help tenants. Her office did not immediately return messages late Monday about Bagdoian’s ruling.

Advertisement

Malden and Somerville also have their own local eviction bans in place.

As moratoriums have been shot down repeatedly in court over the last year, state and local officials have focused on rent relief programs as a more comprehensive approach to keeping struggling tenants in their homes.

As of the end of October, the state has doled out $363 million in rental aid to more than 50,000 households across Massachusetts. The number of new cases filed still runs below pre-COVID levels, and is lower in Suffolk County, home to Boston, than in some other urban parts of the state.

Still, supporters of eviction bans say they remain a key ingredient in staving off the worst impact of the intertwined health and economic crises spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.