fb-pixel Skip to main content

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which this year was turned into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms) gingerbread village with the addition of a school and police, fire and gas stations as well as a hospital, a post office, a grocery store and a warehouse to honor workers who stayed on the job.

Fewer people are likely to see the decked-out mansion in person this year with public tours still suspended because of the continuing threat from COVID-19. But more videos, photos and other details about the decorations are available for viewing at WhiteHouse.gov/Holidays.

Advertisement

“Gifts from the Heart” is the theme.

Holiday decorations displayed at the entrance of the East Wing of the White House.
Holiday decorations displayed at the entrance of the East Wing of the White House.Alex Wong/Getty Images
The Center Hall of the White House adorned for the holiday season.
The Center Hall of the White House adorned for the holiday season.Evan Vucci/Associated Press
A portrait of first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson in the Vermeil Room of the White House.
A portrait of first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson in the Vermeil Room of the White House.Evan Vucci/Associated Press
A picture of former President Donald Trump was part of an ornament hanging on a tree in the State Dining Room.
A picture of former President Donald Trump was part of an ornament hanging on a tree in the State Dining Room.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Decorations in the Library.
Decorations in the Library.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
A Christmas tree in the Red Room.
A Christmas tree in the Red Room. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Letters to President Joe Biden were hung on a tree in the East Room.
Letters to President Joe Biden were hung on a tree in the East Room.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Wreathes on the back of chairs in the China Room.
Wreathes on the back of chairs in the China Room.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Holiday decorations in the East Colonnade.
Holiday decorations in the East Colonnade.Alex Wong/Getty Images
A gingerbread White House was flanked by buildings of workers who stayed on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A gingerbread White House was flanked by buildings of workers who stayed on the job during the COVID-19 pandemic.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
Letters from President Joe Biden in the East Room.
Letters from President Joe Biden in the East Room.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
The Cross Hall of the White House decorated for the 2021 holiday season.
The Cross Hall of the White House decorated for the 2021 holiday season.Evan Vucci/Associated Press
The State Dining Room's fireplace was decorated for the holiday season.
The State Dining Room's fireplace was decorated for the holiday season.Evan Vucci/Associated Press


A picture of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden on a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room.
A picture of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden on a Christmas tree in the State Dining Room.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images